Two of Horsham's private hospitals, McLennan's and McGennisken's, were each run by women who had to support themselves later in life because their husbands had deserted them and their families.
Annie McLennan's Private Hospital
Annie Fredericka Juers was born in March 1857 to German immigrants in South Australia.
In the mid-1870s she was in Dimboola where she may have received her training as a nurse.
While there she met jack-of-all-trades, Charles Henry McLennan.
They were married at Naracoorte in April 1880 and raised a family of three in Adelaide before moving to 9 Bowden Street, Horsham in 1891.
Charles worked as a contractor and labourer and Annie set up as a private hospital.
Two years later they lost their youngest child, eight-year-old Percy, to typhoid fever.
Despite this Annie soldiered on with her patients including young Robert Dow of Longerenong, who suffered an accidental gunshot wound in September 1893.
Her husband, Charles, possibly affected by the death of his son, changed careers and became a taxidermist interested in wild life, especially birds.
About 1898 he left his family to work as a dingo trapper in the Mallee.
In December 1908 he applied for and was accepted as the first ranger in charge of the newly created Wilsons Promontory National Park in South Gippsland.
After Charles left, Annie had to manage as best she could for herself and her children, this being the era before any kind of social services were available.
She moved to cheaper premises at 13 Andrew Street and continued her hospital work.
Her main work was in midwifery but she also treated critical cases such as a small boy with internal injuries, a Pimpinio farmer who'd been stepped on by a draught horse and a Minyip farmer with a fractured skull.
In Katie Sawyer's 1973 book, 'Memories of Church Hill' she recalls, "Mrs McLennan was a widow", a term often adopted by wives whose husbands had deserted them.
Katie went on to say, "she took in patients ... for a time and later had boarders".
In a 1951 interview, Annie claimed to have nursed for 16 years after coming to Horsham in 1891, indicating she ceased nursing and converted her home to a boarding house in 1907.
However, she was already advertising for boarders in June 1904, suggesting she transitioned from one to the other over two or three years.
Charles McLennan never returned to Horsham.
He died, aged 61, on December 10, 1915 in Melbourne's Exhibition Gardens.
Annie went on to live past her 94th birthday, dying in the Wimmera Base Hospital after a short illness on October 16, 1951.
Ellen McGennisken's Private Hospital
Probably attracted by the gold fever then running wild in Victoria, Ellen Peeler's family came from Hobart, Tasmania, to the Castlemaine area around 1858 when Ellen was about 18.
A young woman in the goldfields is not long without a suitor and Ellen formed a relationship with Edward Joseph Kimberley.
By 1862, when they married, they'd already had a family of three.
About 1865 Edward Kimberley took up the position of manager of South Brighton Station, located on Burnt Creek off what is now Peuckers Road and the family was secure and comfortably off.
Unfortunately, in 1878 Edward fell ill and died aged 54. This left Ellen to support a young family of eight.
Even though she'd been left Edward's entire estate of 301 pounds, she was in a precarious position.
In 1881 Ellen married Wonwondah East farmer Charles McGennisken, who was 12 years her junior.
Ellen had four more children while living at Wonwondah East, the last in 1886 when she was about 46.
For some reason, probably lured by the gold rush, Charles left his family in 1895 and went to Coolgardie in Western Australia. He never returned, dying at Norrogin in 1924.
Ellen was once again left to fend for herself.
Her Kimberley children were now grown up but she had to care for her three surviving younger children aged 14, 13 and 11.
She moved into a run-down house near McBain Street in Horsham. When the Council demanded she pay her rates in 1896 she pleaded with them, saying she was "in very poor circumstances".
Possibly supported by her own family she left Horsham between 1897 and 1902 and gained midwifery qualifications.
In 1903, aged about 63, she returned and in June of that year opened a private hospital at 21 John Street "to accommodate ladies during their accouchement".
In 1905 she relocated her hospital to Henry Street.
By 1908 she appears to have ceased her nursing career because, in 1909, she moved to Brimpaen, probably to help out her family, who were on the land in that area.
In 1916 she apparently retired for good to live with her eldest McGennisken son, Alfred, and his new wife Anastasia in Palk Street.
A few years later, maybe due to ill-health, she moved to Ballarat where she died on May 5, 1925.
