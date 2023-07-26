The Wimmera Mail-Times
Our History

Two Deserted Wives, Two Private Hospitals | Our History

By Horsham Historical Society
July 26 2023 - 3:00pm
Annie McLennans Private Hospital at 13 Andrew Street, about 1905, looking north. Picture: HHS 061454
Two of Horsham's private hospitals, McLennan's and McGennisken's, were each run by women who had to support themselves later in life because their husbands had deserted them and their families.

