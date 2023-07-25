The Wimmera Mail-Times
Grampians Health establishes new Cancer Support Group in Edenhope

July 25 2023 - 4:00pm
District Nurse Debra McCall is rapt to establish a Cancer Support Group in Edenhope. Picture supplied
Grampians Health and Be Your Best Counselling Services are starting a Cancer Support Group for the Edenhope & District community, led by district nurse Debra McCall.

