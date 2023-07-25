Grampians Health establishes new Cancer Support Group in Edenhope

Grampians Health and Be Your Best Counselling Services are starting a Cancer Support Group for the Edenhope & District community, led by district nurse Debra McCall.
Ms McCall is highly experienced in supporting individuals and families affected by cancer, providing a wide range of services, information, and connections to local and specialist cancer care services.
With more than 30 years of experience, her passion for supportive cancer care has enabled Ms McCall to make a significant impact on the lives of patients.
Motivated by a desire to make a difference, she became involved in supporting cancer patients and their families three decades ago when the hospital she was working at began offering specialised care for cancer.
She was involved in setting up a palliative care ward, ensuring that individuals received exceptional end-of-life care during their most vulnerable moments.
Recognising the need for accessible support in the local community, a Cancer Support Group was launched.
This support group aims to bridge the gap for cancer survivors who would otherwise have travelled long distances to seek support.
Its primary purpose is education and peer support, offering participants a safe space to share experiences, gain knowledge, and connect with others facing similar challenges.
Through the cancer support group, participants will have access to Ms McCall's expertise and valuable network of resources.
Additionally, counselling services will be available for those in need, providing emotional support and guidance throughout their cancer journey.
"The power of connecting with others who have shared similar experiences cannot be underestimated," Ms McCall said.
"Cancer patients and their families will find solace and understanding in the support group, knowing they are not alone in their struggles.
"By engaging with peers who have walked similar paths, they can draw strength, gain valuable insights, and foster a sense of community during what can be an overwhelming time."
For individuals newly diagnosed with cancer or their loved ones providing support, Ms McCall said connecting with a local Cancer Resource Nurse to navigate the complex healthcare system.
"These dedicated professionals can offer guidance, assistance, and help alleviate some of the anxieties associated with a cancer diagnosis," she said.
"Cancer should not be viewed as a life sentence but rather an opportunity for empowerment and growth.
"With knowledge, support, and a nurturing community, individuals and their families can face the challenges of cancer with renewed strength and resilience."
The Cancer Support Group will meet every month on the fourth Tuesday of the month, between 4-5pm, starting on July 25 at the Edenhope & District Community Centre.
For more information about the group or what cancer supports are available please contact the Health and Wellbeing Hub on 5585 9830 or Carine on 0427 897 485.
