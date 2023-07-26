Hephner the Alpaca is travelling through the Wiimmera to bring awareness to mental health and raise funds for Lifeline.
Lifeline offers short-term confidential support for people feeling overwhelmed or having difficulty coping. They can speak with a trained Lifeline telephone crisis supporter.
Mr Robert Fletcher and his mate Hephner the Alpaca regularly hit the road to see the sites and raise funds for charity.
"This year we're raising funds for Lifeline. After I lost a friend to suicide several years ago I wanted to do something to help so last year we raised funds for Beyond Blue and this year we hope to raise at least $5000 for Lifeline," Mr Fletcher said.
Along the way, they call into Nursing Homes and make random stops at cafes and businesses or stroll the streets chatting with people.
Mr Fletcher said he has a target of $5000 this year and already has about $1700, so he is hopeful he'll reach his target in the next ten days on the road.
Hephner has been a guest of the Sydney Opera House, numerous weddings, and the Supreme Court.
The travellers stopped in Horsham Monday, July 24, and will be in Stawell, Dimboola, Warracknabeal, and Ararat on Wednesday before arriving in Bendigo on Wednesday evening and then returning home to Goulburn.
