The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Hephner the Alpaca travels through Wimmera to raise funds for Lifeline.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated July 26 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau, Cooper and Jacob from Horsham College stopped to meet Hephner the Alpaca. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Beau, Cooper and Jacob from Horsham College stopped to meet Hephner the Alpaca. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Hephner the Alpaca is travelling through the Wiimmera to bring awareness to mental health and raise funds for Lifeline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.