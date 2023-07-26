Harrow Balmoral will take on the Edenhope Apsley Saints in round 14 of the Horsham and District Football Netball League on Saturday, July 29.
It was only three round ago, on July 1, when the Harrow Balmoral last met the Saints, but Southern Roos coach, Jai Thompson believes several changes to each team leaves expectation unclear.
"They'll probably have a couple of ins, we'll probably have a couple outs so you can't go into too many preconceived ideas, no matter what happened a few weeks ago," he said.
"But, we're obviously going to have confidence after that performance."
Sitting atop the HDFNL ladder, unbeaten with an eight point buffer to the competition, the Southern Roos position has Thompson feeling good on the run towards finals.
"We haven't really put a foot wrong at the moment and we continue to play good footy," he said.
"We keep stepping up our game play regardless of the scoreline.
"It's good to say that we're playing four quarters of footy, we're not just running out and ticking the box and and let the game slip a little bit back.
"We just continue to keep playing the footy we want to play , which is the most positive thing to take care of at the moment."
Despite the Southern Roos safe hold over the league's top spot running into finals, Thompson says the team is staying motivated and on task by focusing on what the side is doing.
"I speak a lot about footy being played 90 per cent above the shoulders and we speak about mental stuff a fair bit and just staying switched on to what we're doing playing our brand footy," he said.
"As soon as you let that slip, that's when bad habits and things started creeping in.
"So we continue to make sure we're doing extra stuff at training, extra running, those sorts of things, just making sure we set that bar high which we continue to build higher and higher."
The Edenhope Apsley Saints currently sit sixth in the HDFNL competition with an eight point advantage over Pimpinio in seventh.
But, the side is in the midst of the toughest run to the finals of any top six team and could become vulnerable to falling out of finals if the team cannot force an upset in the next three rounds.
Although a similarly difficult run of opponents for the Tigers means the Saints will likely hold position.
Pimpinio vs Jeparit Rainbow
Next in Pimpinio's path is second-placed Jeparit Rainbow.
The Tigers will host the Storm at the Pimpinio Sporting Complex and would be hoping for a win to keep the side's finals hope alive.
When the Tigers met the Storm in round 11, it was the home side that triumphed in Rainbow, despite a surging Tigers outfit in the second and third quarters.
If Pimpinio can carry the confidence of the middle quarters of that game into this weekend's fixture, the Tigers may prove troublesome for a Storm outfit that will be without midfielder Scott Driscoll.
Rupanyup vs Laharum
Originally designated as a home game for Rupanyup, the Panthers will instead head to Cameron Oval for round 14 of the HDFNL, completing the swap of hosting rights the teams initiated in round 11.
Laharum may be buoyed by Rupanyup's inconsistent form against sides in the lower rungs of the HDFNL ladder.
But, the Panthers round 10 loss to Kaniva Leeor United, as well as the approach of finals, has seen the defending premiers pick its game up.
Since round 10, the Panthers have two big wins, one of them was an 87 point game against Laharum, and claimed a narrow win against the highly competitive Noradjuha Quantong.
Laharum is still searching for the side's first win of the season, but the Panthers on the prowl for finals-ready form will likely be too tall a task for the Demons.
Noradjuha Quantong vs Natimuk United
Quantong Recreation Reserve is the stage set for Noradjuha Quantong to host the club's Arapiles rivals Natimuk United in the club's second clash of the season.
Noradjuha Quantong was the side that came away with the win, and the Arapiles Cup, when the Rams and Bombers met in round three.
While Natimuk United now has no mathematical route to the 2023 finals series, the Rams showed in its last fixture, the side is still not giving anything away, holding even with the Panthers through the first quarter.
However, a week earlier, Noradjuha Quantong were only a few minutes away from beating the Panthers before a late goal delivered Rupanyup victory.
Swifts vs Taylors Lake
Taylors Lake will head down the Western Highway on Saturday, July 29, to take on the Swifts at Stawell's North Park.
The Swifts were dominant the last time the two sides met, with the Baggies storming its way to a 115 point win.
With 10 different goal scorers wearing the Swift's teal 'V', the scorecard of that round 11 clash is a strong illustration of the Swifts' difference in 2012.
The Baggies look to have never been short of options in the forward 50.
For Taylors Lake, a season of ambition was scuttled by injury and the side will be unlikely to find only its third win of the season in round 14.
Kalkee vs Kaniva Leeor United
Kalkee host the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars at the Kalkee Recreation Reserve in round 14.
While Kalkee cannot make the league's top six, KLU's sliver of hope remains alive, but the side would need a perfect run while hoping for the Swifts or Edenhope Apsley to suffer the opposite.
When Kalkee last met Kaniva Leeor United, the Cougars came away the winners, with a 16 point margin.
Liam Feder (5 goals) and Beau Nunan (four goals) both stepped up in the offensive end.
But, While it was the side's midfield and half back line that made the Cougars best players list.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
