The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Proposed misinformation laws concern Mallee MP, Dr Anne Webster

By Dr Anne Webster
Updated July 27 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal member for Mallee, Dr Anne Webster, is concerned about the government's proposed new laws on misinformation and disinformation. Picture supplied
Federal member for Mallee, Dr Anne Webster, is concerned about the government's proposed new laws on misinformation and disinformation. Picture supplied

I AM concerned about the Albanese government's proposed new laws on misinformation and disinformation when, around the world, we are seeing increased censorship and governments inclined to see themselves as "true" and opponents of government policy as "false".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.