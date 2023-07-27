The Pimpinio Tigers will host the Jeparit Rainbow Storm at Pimpinio Recreation Reserve for round 14 of the HDFNL on Saturday, July 29.
The two sides currently sit sixth and seventh on the HDFNL ladder, separated by six points.
When Pimpinio and Jeparit Rainbow last met in round 11, Jeparit Rainbow took the win, but Pimpinio's A grade netball coach, Jayde Ellis, believes her side is up for the challenge this time around.
"We know JR are a really good side, they're really competitive and they're pretty experienced team," she said.
"We know they are pretty good defensive unit, and they're attacking flows pretty well.
"We've just got to work out a few ways to try and slow that down as best we can and see if we can get the full points this week."
As this year's finals draw closer, Pimpinio's A grade netballers find themselves the hunted.
The Tigers sit in sixth place with some hungry competition looking to take the teams place.
"This is a position we haven't really been in for a while," she said.
"We know it could always be 50/50 at this point, But everyone's just really excited."
According to Ellis, Pimpinio would be happy with its season result regardless of whether its sixth or seventh, but, the team is aiming for that finals berth.
"It'd be awesome play finals, and that's obviously our goal," she said.
"But, we'll just see how last couple of games run out for us."
Rupanyup vs Laharum
The Rupanyup Panthers travel to Laharum's Cameron Oval for round 14 of the HDFNL.
Laharum are one of the division's power house sides, having only lost one game this season, to the undefeated, Edenhope Apsley Saints.
But, the return of Rupanyup's coach and 2019 WFNL Hatcher Medallist, Georgia Hiscock has seen the Panthers side lift.
Including during the sides' round 11 match against Laharum, where the Panthers fell one goal short of the Demons benchmark.
Rupanyup have a difficult run to the finals, with the side set to take on Kalkee and Edenhope Apsley in the final two rounds.
With only an eight point margin over Jeparit Rainbow in seventh, the Panthers would be keen to steal some competition points to stay ahead of the opposition.
Noradjuha Quantong vs Natimuk United
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers host the Natimuk United Rams at Quantong Recreation Reserve in round 14.
When the Bombers met the Rams in round three of the HDFNL, it was the Bombers who came away with the a 23 point win.
Noradjuha Quantong had been dominant through the middle of the season, but a run of tough opposition has the Bombers coming into this fixture off the back of losses to Rupanyup and Laharum.
Natimuk United have struggled as the young side has developed during the year, other than the win via forfeit against Kaniva Leeor United, the last time the Rams won was in round five.
Harrow Balmoral vs Edenhope Apsley
The undefeated Edenhope Apsley Saints will host Harrow Balmoral at Edenhope Recreation reserve on Saturday, July 29.
While a win on the court has eluded Harrow Balmoral so far in 2023, the side has seen improvement through recent rounds, holding teams to narrower margins.
Despite this improvement, Edenhope Apsley will likely prove to tough a task as the Saints have shown little trouble run away with wins over every team in the league this season.
When the Southern Roos last met Edenhope Apsley, the Saints claimed a 53 goal win.
Swifts vs Taylors Lake
Stawell's Swifts have had a difficult 2023 and the side has languished in the league's lower rungs since the early days of the competition.
The Baggies have claimed only two wins on the court, and two from the forfeiture of Kaniva Leeor United.
Despite this, the side will likely be hopeful heading of a good result heading into this weekend's game against Taylors Lake at North Park.
The Lakers had few expectations returning to the league's A grade competition after a two year absence, but the side has been able to take the odd win.
The Baggies and the Lakers last met in round 11, with the Baggies holding a five goals advantage at the final whistle.
