In recent times, God has been sparking a work of revival within some of the inmates in maximum security at Goulburn Correctional Centre.
Several offenders have taken the initiative to gather each day, to share from the Bible and pray together outside in the prison yard.
This group started as just a couple of men, now growing to around 20-30, gathering daily.
Many coming to a belief in Jesus Christ and sharing their new-found faith with their cellmates.
Who in turn also have given their lives to the Lord.
This movement of faith has been changing lives and gaining momentum.
The men are hungry for the word of God, with demand for Bibles on the increase and many signing up for bible study courses by correspondence.
Moved by the Spirit, these men have been stirred to gather regularly, around God's word and to pray and to support each other in Christian Fellowship.
They are holding each other accountable and encouraging one another to share the gospel and to live lives that honour Christ
The officers have noticed a marked reduction of incidents in that area of the prison. Lives are truly being transformed. It is nothing short of a miraculous work of the Holy Spirit.
Please pray that these new Christians would be discipled and nurtured in their faith and that the seeds planted will not be snatched away by the evil one.
We devote ourselves to prayer, that God may open doors, and that we would make the most of every opportunity to proclaim the Good News of the Gospel here in Horsham, and allow the Holy Spirit to move in this place.
Bible verse of the week: Colossians 4:2-4
Devote yourselves to prayer, being watchful and thankful. And pray for us, too, that God may open a door for our message, so that we may proclaim the mystery of Christ, for which I am in chains. Pray that I may proclaim it clearly, as I should.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.