Jim Wright celebrated his 90th birthday on Tuesday, July 25, and had a family party on Saturday night. Many of his memories are of Horsham, where he was born, schooled, worked, and brought up his family.
One trip outside the boundaries of his hometown to a Natimuk party when he was about 20 was life-changing. He met the love of his life, Therese, and they married in 1955, had two daughters, Donna and Lindy, and gained two sons-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
But Mr Wright's links to Horsham reach far beyond his 90 years. Records show his great-grandparents married in Horsham in 1879.
His parents, William and Elizabeth Wright, married in Horsham in 1913, and his marriage to Therese combined their hometowns with the wedding in Natimuk, followed by a reception in Horsham.
"I was born in Horsham, 20 years after my brothers were born, and went to school there; my life was not remarkable," he said. "I had four brothers and two sisters; we didn't see Dad much because of his long hours."
He left school at 15 to work in the family butcher's shop office, Wright and Riley's, so dreams of a cabinet-making career were put on hold.
The butcher's shop fell victim to a firebug three times.
"Dad needed someone in the office, and so I did that until I learned there was a position available at Langland's cabinet-making factory, and I started to work there," he said.
However, his cabinet-making career was cut short when his older brother Bill required knee surgery and needed a delivery driver for his Dimboola Road grocery store.
"I was 17 then; I got a 12-month leave of absence from Langlands and went to work for my brother delivering groceries. I never returned to cabinet making; I enjoyed driving around too much."
"When I turned 18, I called into the Horsham Police Station, and the officer asked me what I wanted."
"I said I want to get my driver's licence."
" But you've been driving for a long time," he said.
"Yes, I know, but I haven't got a licence," I said.
"So he fixed that up for me."
Mr Wright is sure those years as a delivery driver resulted in him becoming an excellent driver, "When you haven't got a licence, you are very careful on the road," he said.
His working life was varied in the early years.
Still, he was constantly employed, whether accounting, carpet laying, managing the Pyramid Building Society, merchandise management, delivering groceries, or managing a service station.
After a second stint at the butcher's shop in the 1960's he began work with Dalgety's in the Merchandise department, soon becoming Wimmera Merchandise Manager and then transferring in the position to the amalgamated New Zealand Loan and Dalgety Stock and Station Agents.
In 1968 he was secretary for the committee that successfully applied for a licence to establish a Horsham Greyhound Racing Club.
Mr Wright served as secretary with the Horsham Agricultural Society for 24 years.
Sport played a big part in his life; he had a keen interest in table tennis from about 12 years old, and enjoyed bowling, football, and cricket.
"I could get a game of football each week, but I realised pretty soon I wasn't AFL material, and I'd be too sore to play table tennis the following week anyway, so I gave it away."
He was a playing member of the Horsham City table tennis club, winning 122 games in a row.
He doesn't play sports anymore but frequently stays up until the early morning to watch it on television.
His love of birds extended to starting the Horsham Budgie Club in 1959 and breeding Silkie Fowls.
He recalled his life as a dad, including the early morning drives to take daughters Donna and Lindy to feed their horses and look after his birds. The family became interested in breeding thoroughbred miniature horses when the grandchildren came.
"We had 16 miniature horses, and the grandchildren loved them; they were just the right size for the little ones to lead around," he said.
"We would pick them up and hold them on our lap. They were so small. We took them to the Melbourne Show and Expos in Melbourne and Adelaide; they were used in promotions for the Melbourne Show and were on the Dr Harry television program."
"I remember we were in a lift with one of the miniature horses to prepare to film a promotion, and as people got into the lift, it was amusing the see their faces when they realised they were in a lift with a horse," he said.
Daughter Lindy said childhood with their dad" was a good one; he always helped us with our horses, we had bird aviaries, we went to netball, we had family holidays at the beach, we had a good childhood."
"He's quite special," she said.
Mr Wright and his wife Therese enjoyed overseas trips to Spain, Hong Kong, Singapore, Europe, and the United Kingdom. However, one trip to Spain resulted in a spell in hospital with a detached retina and a language barrier. He eventually travelled to England for the surgery.
Mr Wright had heart surgery in 2004 and two stents inserted since then, and in 1982 he had a disc removed.
"Two of my four brothers died in their early fifties, so by the time I reached that age, the doctors knew what to do for me, and medical procedures had improved too," he said.
There have been many changes in the region in his 90 years, the Show isn't as big as it used to be, and he thinks the Field Days and new regulations around Shows have made a difference to numbers; he isn't in favour of the new parking meters, likes the new water and nature park on the riverfront, and said Horsham has grown in his lifetime.
Mr Wright said he has no advice on the success of a long life.
"I'm not there yet," he said.
"But I think boredom is a silent killer; it is important to have something to get up for each day and keep you busy."
The only condition he put on his birthday celebrations was "no gifts unless it's whisky."
