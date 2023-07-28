The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos have announced the re-appointment of the club's senior football coach, Jai Thompson, for 2024.
Thompson is currently in his first year with the Southern Roos, and he has undeniably brought results.
Already a top three club last season, Harrow Balmoral have found a new gear under Thompson, the Southern Roos have travelled undefeated through the first 13 rounds of the competition.
And, a focus on fitness has helped the team avoid injuries mounting up.
In a statement posted to Harrow Balmoral's Facebook page, the club's football director, Robert Close said the club is delighted to have retained Thompson.
"Since joining HBFNC Jai has introduced another level of professionalism, enthusiasm and structure to our club. Not only is Jai a great player," he said.
"He has sparked a real drive and energy in our players to elevate themselves to the next level.
"We have complete confidence in the outcomes Jai delivers and look forward to what we can all achieve together in 2024."
Having moved to the region from Geelong ahead of the 2023 season, Thompson has applauded how the club welcomed his family.
"This past season has been so enjoyable and the club has been very welcoming to my wife and I and our young family, which has made the move from Geelong so much easier," he said.
"I'm looking forward to continuing to grow as a club and as a playing group, and to see the young talent come through in the next year is exciting for all of us.
"It has been my pleasure to get to know all involved in this great club on and off the field.
"We still have a job to do this year but I'm looking forward to what the future holds for this group beyond 2023."
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
