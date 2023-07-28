The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Harrow Balmoral confirm Jai Thompson's re-appointment as coach for 2024

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated July 28 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harrow Balmoral senior coach for 2024, Jai Thompson takes charge during the Southern Roos quarter time huddle. Picture by John Hall
Harrow Balmoral senior coach for 2024, Jai Thompson takes charge during the Southern Roos quarter time huddle. Picture by John Hall

The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos have announced the re-appointment of the club's senior football coach, Jai Thompson, for 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.