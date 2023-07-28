Thomas Cairns headlines the Swifts three exclusions for the Baggies round 14 clash with Taylors Lake.
With 13 goals in his last three games, Seth Blake comes into the Swifts team.
Benjamin Leong, and under 17 standouts Taquin Young and Luke Monaghan have also made the Stawell sides 22-man list.
The biggest change for Taylors Lake is the omission of key defender and on field leader, Justin Beugelaar.
Jason Westley has been named best player in all but one of his 2023 appearances for Pimpinio, but the star rover is missing from the Tigers' list for round 14.
Nick Groves and Thomas Baker return to Pimpinio's squad.
Kalkee hace made two changes, with Hamish Exell and Jake Mills coming off the team's list, and Connor Gould and Aiden Richardson are inclusions.
Kaniva Leeor United will be without either of its deputy vice captains, Liam Vivian and Charlie Maddern.
To fill the gaps, the Cougars have called up reservists, David Willersdorf, Justin Marra and Kane Hawker.
David McLeish headlines Edenhope Apsley's returns, while the side will be without Clint Rockerbrand or Flynn Loft.
Harrow Balmoral will miss senior player Nick Pekin, while under 17 standout George Austin steps into seniors for the third time this season.
With Connor Weidemann back on GWV Rebels duty, the Panther will be without him for round 14.
While Elliot Kelly is also absent from the Panthers list.
Ins: Lewis Thompson, Jesse Iese, David McLeish, Kane Williams, Corey Williams
Outs: Clint Rockerbrand, Joshue Robinson, Thomas McDonnell, Jordan Baxter, Flynn Loft
Line-up: Lewis Thompson, Ben McIntyre, Jesse Isse, David McLeish, Adam Hood, Kane Williams, Bernard Kealy, Tim McIntyre, Josh Roman. Christopher La Rocca, Corey Williams, Daniel Obst, Harrison Evans, Declan Robinson, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Jeremy Kealy, Nathan Witherow, Cleve Hughes, Corey Barrett, Jak Ryan
Ins: George Austin
Outs: Nick Pekin, Peter Fort
Line-up: Matt Jones, William Plush, Simon Close, Scott Heath, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Noah Hilderbrand, Josh Dawson, Ethan Appleton, Jai Thompson, Gregory Hamilton, Stuart McFarlane, Anthony Close, Tom Conheady, Callum Hobbs, Lachlan Stevenson, Tyson Berg, Mitchell Grant, George Austin, Charlie Stewart
Not yet announced
Ins: Aiden Richardson, Connor Gould, Matthew Magee
Outs: Hamish Exell, Jake Mills, Justin Williams
Line-up: Isaiah Adams, Zavier Hobbs, Louis Papst, Hamish Exell, Doug Grining, Luke Byrne, Aiden Richardson, Ben Lawson, Brodie Pitt, Jacob Harris, Patrick Mills, Jasper Gunn, Louis Beddison, Connor Gould, Jayden Kuhne, Deacan Campbell, Vincent Macalinga, Matt Nield, Matthew Magee, Ryan Holborn
Ins: Liam Feder, Kane Hawker, Justin Marra, David Willersdorf
Outs: Liam Vivian, Joel Wagg, Charlie Maddern, Luke Shalders
Line-up: Lochlyn Hahne, Tyson Mitchell, Jeremy Nunan, Lucas Cole, Dylan Natt, Billy Shanks, Billy King, Lachie Jones, Liam Feder, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Beau Nunan, Kane Hawker, Justin Marra, Charles Hickman, Oliver Hickman, Mason Hein, Jake O'Connor, David Willersdorf, Patrick Munn, Corey Natt
Not yet announced
Not yet announced
Not yet announced
Ins: Nick Groves, Thomas Baker
Outs: Jason Westley, Darcy Conlan
Line-up: Corey Quick, Liam Jokobi, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Dylan Avery, Reece McNally, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Brock Hamerston, Dylan Arnott, Jack Baird, Jye Brown, Noah Jacobsen, Thomas Baker, Charlie Gardner, Braydon Witney, Tyler Filcock, Dylan Thomas, Frederick Frew, Brayden Webb,
Ins: Josh Bolitho, Joseph Tormey, Blake Downer, Scott Niewand, Max Sudholz, Will Hemley
Outs: Cam Weston, Cooper Reading, Connor Weidemann, Tom Arthur, Elliot Kelly, Jakob Davis
Line-up: Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Bill Hansen, Braydon Ison, Ryan Timmins, Jacob Christie, Josh Bolitho, Mitchell Gleeson, Angus Adams, Charlie Taylor, Jordan Weidemann, Ty Maher, Lachlan Weidemann, Joseph Tormey, Angus Burns, Christopher Schaper, Scott Niewand, Alby Kingston, Max Sudholz, Will Hemley
Ins: Thomas Cairns, Luke Monaghan, Seth Blake, Tarquin Young
Outs: Benjamin Leong, Andrew Baker, Jack Hoffman
Line-up: Kobe Lowe, Bourke Nicholls, Benjamin Leong, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martin, Jack Cann, Luke Monagham, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Zak Varley, Cameron Wickham, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Max MacMahon, Zac Armer, Paul Enriquez, Austin Giusa, Seth Blake, Tarquin Young
Ins: James Dixon, Matthew Millward
Outs: Justin Beugelaar, Adam Hall
Line-up: Riley Hall, Ryan Gebert, Marc Davey, Matthew White, Trae Martin, Billy Finnigan, Koby Westerland, Angus Atchison, Hunter Campey, Max Kamstra, Connor Healy, Thomas Clugston, Arjai Johnston, Beau Monaghan, Jake Parfett, Tristan March, James Dixon, Tristan Rayes, Mathew Millward, Geordi Astrides, Samuel Kamstra
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
