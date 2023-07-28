Both Jack and Dylan Landt have been left off Dimboola's team list for round 15.
Six-time 2023 best player, Ben Miller headlines the Roos additions.
Nhill will be without VFL player Jake McQueen while Nathan Alexander returns for the team.
Warrack have two inclusions, headlined by the returning Lachie Stewart.
Zak Smith steps back into the Horsham Demons senior side after being named best player in the club's under 17 fixture in round 13.
Rupert Sangster and Kai Sheers are among the Southern Mallee Giants' five changes.
Jake Garvey and Jackson Fisher are among the SMG's additions.
With Oscar Gawith with the GWV Rebels, he is unavailable for the Minyip Murtoa Burras.
Not yet announced.
HDFNL football preview:
Ins: Thomas Cree, Ben Miller, Lachlan Mackley
Outs: Jack Landt, Dylan Landt, Michael Graham
Lineup: Jonathon Ross, Billy Hayes, Darcy Barber, Thomas Cree, Jackson O'Neill, Ben Miller, Ryan Bell, Matthew Rosier, Aisea Raikiwasa, Simon Nuske, Scott Polycarpou, Thomas O'Dwyer, Will Barber, Harper Harradine, Elliot Braithwaite, Darcy Dubois, Hayden Walters, Patrick Lindsey, Lachlan Mackley, Dru Pilmore, Will Griffiths.
Ins: Brodie Mines, Lachlan Hobbs, Logan Millar, Zak Smith, Jeremy Kemp
Outs: Tobey Anson, Tyge Nelson, Jack Dlaziel, Xavier Pumpa, Benjamin Janetzki
Lineup: Bailey Nelson, Tyler Blake, Jayden Scott, Brodie Mines, Allistair McKinnon, Max Bunworth, Brody Pope, Lachlan Hobbs, Rhys Barber, Sam Bigham, Bradley Hartigan, Jordan Motton, Logan Millar, Ben Lakin, Sid Hernon, Zak Smith, Jeremy Kemp, Harrison Combe, Hudson Hair, Jack Lord, Cullen Williams.
Ins: Brazer Mckenzie, Rhys Pidgeon
Outs: Oscar Gawith, Mackinnon Rogers
Lineup: Jye Walter, Wilson Mitchell, Jae McGrath, Corey Morgan, Luke Chamberlain, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Charlie Penny, Will Holmes, Logan Petering, Timothy Mackenzie, Brazer Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Rhys Pidgeon, Tyler Pidgeon, Mitch Johns, Luke Fisher, Jordan Delahunty, Warwick Stone, John Delahunty, Charlie Gibson
Ins: Nathan Alexander, Kelly Kaugla
Outs: Jake McQueen, Austin Merrett
Lineup: Thomas Driscoll, Drew Schneider, Jarryd Dahlenburg, Mitchell Dahlenburg, Lucas Dahlenburg, Liam Albrecht, Xavier Bone, Toby Marchall, Mitchell Jones, Wallace Wheaton, Angus Wheaton, Charles Trotman, Jack Mason, Frazer Driscoll, Darcy Honeyman, Lochie Pilgrim, Joshua Lees, Nathan Alexander, Glen Saniong, Kelly Kaugla
Ins: Jake Garvey, Jackson Fisher, Oscar Smith, Luke Mahony, Dylan Marshman
Outs: Josh Webster, Rupert Sangster, Kai Sheers, Riley Lehmann, Ben McGee
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Josh Bromley-Lynch, Mickita Rotumah-Onus, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Oscar Smith, Declan Brown, Tyler Lehmann, Angus McSweyn, Lou White, Luke Mahony, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Matt Bellinger, Daniel Garner, Leigh Stewart, Timothy McCormick, Brayden Carra
Not yet announced
Ins: Lachie Stewart, Dan McKenzie
Outs: Patrick Morgan, Kayden Edwards
Lineup: Riley Morrow, Patrick Morgan, Kyle Cheney, Thomas James, Declan Powell, Ryan McKenzie, Sean McKenzie, Daniel Bell, Kayden Edwards, Phillip Huebner, Jacob Sobey, Joseph McKinnon, Matthew Johns, Jacob Cheney, Leigh Somers, Dylan Watts, Max Inkster, Aaron Watts, Bailey Watts, Charlie Dean, Justin Appledore.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
