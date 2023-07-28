I don't know if you noticed, but the sun shone a couple of times last week and, just like that, my garden decided that spring was on its way.
The bees buzzed because the trees were bursting out with buds, bumps and other bits and bobs.
Even though our family are all still freezing cold and clinging to the fireplace, the world around us seems to be on the turn, waking up and beginning to shine.
Not only are we all getting a good dose of vitamin D but the lawn is loving the light too, and getting some length to it.
I mowed mum's lawn last weekend and it was quite a workout.
Lounging around on our ride-on for the best part of the last decade, I forgot how heavy wet grass is when you have to empty the catcher on the push mower.
I was audibly groaning by the time I spread the seventh load from the front lawn.
That's when I decided that the back lawn under the Hills Hoist didn't look too bad.
Mum's place will be up for sale soon, and I don't even have the words to describe how I feel about that yet. I might be protecting myself from feeling anything at all.
Mum's place still feels so full of love.
Back on my own front lawn, I spent all remaining energy digging a hole.
This hole is now home for the roots of a gloriously beautiful Golden Queen peach tree.
The darling specimen is a gift from my 'New Mums' group to memorialise my mum's passing. (Yes, we were all 'new mum's' 21 years ago and we still meet regularly!)
As my mum kept all her children, and anyone else lucky enough, well stocked with bright orange bottled cling peaches, this tree is the perfect gift.
Of all mum's belongings that had special meaning to us, it was her preserves which were carefully policed after her passing.
I am relishing mum's relishes, jams and pickles, but I don't know if I will ever want to break the seal on that last brilliant bottle of peaches - stacked with sweet slices of fruit, each carefully carved by the hands of my mother - the hands that spent a lifetime working hard at loving me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.