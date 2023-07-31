Almost $32,000 was spent on pokies every day in the Wimmera during the past 12 months.
It marks the highest loss during a one-year period since data was publically shared in 2008.
Between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, Horsham punters spent a staggering $11,664,955.06 - equating to $31,958.78 per day on electronic gaming machines - statistics from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission revealed.
The eye-watering sum was an increase of more than $2.75 million (30.79 per cent) compared to the previous financial year, and a $5.8 million (99 per cent) increase from two years ago.
However, this difference may have been affected by COVID-19 lockdowns in 2021.
The Horsham Sports and Community Club raked in the most revenue from machines with $$6,960,225.80 spent; unsurprisingly, it is also the venue with the most machines, with 86 of the Wimmera's 153 electronic gaming machines at the Baillie Street venue.
The Horsham RSL (36 EGM) and West Side Horsham (34 EGMs) collected similar revenue.
The RSL saw a 47.7 per cent increase during the 2022/23 financial year ($2,460,784.98), while the Horsham Racecourse-based venue saw a 22.3 per cent increase during the same time ($2,243,944.28).
In the past 15 years, $137.77 million was put through Horsham pokie venues.
In the Northern Grampians Shire Council, $4,848,169.46 was lost during the 2022/23 financial year - about $13,282.66 every day - while $6,245,500.42 was lost in the neighbouring Ararat Rural City Council ($17,110.96 per day).
More than $64 million was lost in the City of Ballarat and $59 million in the City of Greater Bendigo.
Overall, $3.021 billion was put through Victoria's 26,284 pokies - roughly $8.28 million every day.
It comes as the Victorian government announced reforms to the state's gambling laws in July 2023, intending to reduce the harm of pokies machines.
The reforms will include spending limits, introducing mandatory closure periods from mid-2024, and making all new pokies machines spin slower.
In a statement, Premier Daniel Andrews said the reforms would provide Australia's most robust gambling harm prevention.
"We owe it to all Victorians to take this stance and help those experiencing harm turn their lives around," he said.
Load-up limits, how much money an individual can put into an EGM at a time, will be capped at $100, down from the current limit of $1000.
The changes are expected to be in place by the end of the year.
By mid-2024, mandatory closure periods will be enforced for all gaming machine areas in a venue, excluding Melbourne's Crown Casino, between 4am and 10am.
Need to talk? Phone Gambler's Help on 1800 858 858, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
- with AAP
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.