Two Grampians Health PhD scholars have received backing for their research that has the potential to impact the health experiences of people in regional and remote communities.
Michael Pang is looking to better understand the professional development and engagement needs of the allied health workforce and how that could help recruit and retain more staff in the regions.
And Cara Hill will focus on researching and implementing actions to enhance the mealtime-related quality of life for people with swallowing difficulties in care communities.
The Western Alliance Higher Degree by Research (HDR) Scholarships are an initiative to foster research excellence and innovation in the western Victoria healthcare sector and are backed by a network of health services, universities, and research organisations.
For Mr Pang, a senior clinical physiotherapist at Grampians Health, the scholarship gives him the funds to reduce his work hours to concentrate on his studies and research some of the actions needed, and issues faced, in building the rural allied health workforce.
"This basically stems from my core belief that all people of Australia deserve equal access to health opportunities ... however people in rural and more remote areas have higher rates of chronic disease and lower life expectancy and one of the factors is reduced access to health professionals," he said.
"That is a large and multi-faceted problem but one of the factors is the continuing professional development and ongoing learning opportunities for these allied health professionals, and dissatisfaction in these particular areas," he said.
Fewer opportunities to continue training, build professional development and learn new skills can contribute to clinicians not wanting to practice in a rural or regional setting, or force those in these communities to leave and seek further opportunities elsewhere.
"The gap lies in the understanding of what continued professional development is, and how that ties in to satisfaction or dissatisfaction," Mr Pang said.
Mr Pang, who will complete his PhD from Federation University, has a background in lecturing and extensive experience in the health system with his clinical work and teaching cenred around ways to empower individuals with chronic lung disease.
Having worked hard in outcome-focused roles, he said he was keen to step back and look at the "overall knowledge" and better understand the actual problems and initiate research.
"The highlights of my career all stem from moments where both the common assumptions and my own expectations have been challenged and shown to be incorrect," he said.
"This includes facilitating opportunities with patients who have poor prognoses to defy the odds, students who have faced difficulty relating to learning reaching epiphany moments in their studies, and supporting junior staff who go against the grain to provide new and exciting opportunities for our community."
