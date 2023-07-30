Plan to upgrade Halls Gap base station

The Wimmera Mail-Times
Business buoyed as Telstra to upgrade Halls Gap base station

Ben Fraser
Ben Fraser
July 30 2023 - 4:00pm
There will be no mobile network coverage in Halls Gap during August; however, the silver lining for the popular tourist destination is that once the service is turned back on, it will be 5G.

