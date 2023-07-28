The Wimmera Mail-Times
July 27 Korean Veteran's Day | Australia's involvement in the 'forgotten war' in photos

July 28 2023 - 11:30pm
Thursday, July 27 marked Korean Veterans' Day, which commemorates the end of the hostilities of the Korean War, which claimed the lives of Australians over its three-year duration.

