Former Horsham Hornet turned Brooklyn Net, Mitch Creek, was at Horsham's Holy Trinity Lutheran College on Friday, July 28, with a selection of students being treated to a basketball masterclass from the three-time NBL-All Star.
Year nine student, Zac Van Buuren, 15, said he 'absolutely loved' the session with Creek.
"It is good that the school could put something on, he was a great and taught us many things," he said.
"It was a Great experience for the students that could be here, it was absolute amazing."
While it has been a couple of years since Zac has played squad or domestic basketball, he did admit it is a sport he wants to get back into.
"I would like just to learn to work harder [in] anything that I do," he said.
"And, [Creek's] taught if you work hard, anything's possible."
Students from years five to nine were given run through a clinic working on their skills from dribbling to shooting, and were given the opportunity to take a picture of Creek and collect a signed poster.
The masterclass was part of a pilot specialist basketball program at the school.
Holy Trinity PE teacher, Cameron Pickering, taught Creek while he was in school and got to watch him grow.
"Every time I've ever seen Mitch do anything he does things to elite level," Pickering said.
"It's unfortunately short on time today and he hasn't had too much to talk about his growth and development as a person but he incorporates that into his basketball with these bits."
Mr Pickering describes what Creek did in his masterclass, and a talk to students who weren't able to attend the session, as instilling 'the message of dreaming big'.
"Not forgetting where your roots are and keeping the ceiling high no matter what it is you do in life."
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
