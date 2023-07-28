The Wimmera Mail-Times
Holy Trinity Lutheran College saw a basketball masterclass from former NBA player Creek

July 28 2023 - 7:00pm
Former Horsham Hornet turned Brooklyn Net, Mitch Creek, was at Horsham's Holy Trinity Lutheran College on Friday, July 28, with a selection of students being treated to a basketball masterclass from the three-time NBL-All Star.

