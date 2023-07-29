After a low-scoring first half, Minyip Murtoa kicked eight second-half goals against Dimboola in round 15 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 22.
The full-time score at Dimboola Recreation Reserve was 5.8 (38)-10.7 (67).
Luke Fisher kicked both of the Burras' goals in the first term, with the majority of play between the two arcs.
Minyip Murtoa led by 10 points at the first change.
Burras coach Tim Mackenzie was pleased by the effort in its huddle.
"The back six held up really well. A goalless quarter is great," Mackenzie said.
"Just keep grinding. Keep the physical pressure around the contest."
Neither side could lock the football in its forward half in the early stages of the second quarter.
The Roos' run and carry from its back half led to its first goal seven minutes into the term.
Will Griffiths converted a set shot as the Burras lead was reduced to four points.
Roos ruck Dru Pilmore took important contested marks between half-back and the wing as the Burras locked the football into its forward half.
Late in the term, Jae McGrath's snap at goal was touched on the goal line by Ryan Bell.
The Burras' lead was five points at the long break.
Billy Hayes continued his trend of winning the first clearance of the term, as he had done in the first and second.
Minyip Murtoa absorbed Dimboola's early pressure and capitalised on the counterattack.
Corey Morgan found Fisher in the right forward pocket and kicked his third goal.
John Delahunty then forced a turnover in the corridor, which finished in the hands of Tanner Smith just outside of the goal square for another major.
Hayes kicked the Roos' second goal from just inside the arc, with Minyip Murtoa's lead trimmed to 10 points.
The Burras kicked three of the last four goals in the third term and opened up a 23-point lead at the last change.
Ben Miller took control of the huddle with Roos' coach Jack Landt not allowed on the playing surface due to suspension.
The emphasis was on attacking from half-back; winning the stoppage battle was important to reduce the four-goal deficit.
Similar to the first three quarters, it was a physical start to the term, with the majority of play on the scoreboard wing.
Both sides traded goals in the opening 10 minutes.
Jye Walter converted a long set shot for the Burras, whilst Hayes added his second.
The Burras then mobbed Wilson Mitchell as he kicked his first senior goal in only his fourth senior match.
Thomas O'Dwyer and McGrath added goals for their respective sides as the Burras finished 29 points ahead.
Hayes finished with two goals for the Roos and featured in the best alongside Ben Miller.
Aisea Raikiwasa also stood out across half-back.
Luke Fisher finished with three goals for the Burras.
Key defender Luke Chamberlain and Nic Ballagh featured atop the best.
Nhill Tigers v Stawell Warriors
The Warriors have clung to a one-point over the Tigers at Davis Park.
Stawell claimed the 10.11 (71)-10.10 (70) win, in a match with several lead changes.
Drew Schneider continued to impact the scoreboard with four goals.
Frazer Driscoll and Lucas Dahlenburg featured in the best.
Warriors coach Tom Eckel, Kyan Mellor and Mitch Thorp kicked two goals.
Sean Mantell and ruck Jarrod Stafford finished atop the best.
Ararat Rats v Southern Mallee Giants
Six goals in the second and fourth quarters have seen the Rats defeat Southern Mallee by 63 points.
The full-time score at Alexandra Oval was 15.9 (99)-5.6 (36).
Tom Mills booted five goals for the Rats, and Tom Williamson added four.
Ben Taylor finished atop the best alongside Baydn Cosgriff.
Jackson Fisher and Luke Mahony kicked two goals for the Giants.
Fisher featured in the best with Liam Nelson.
In the Reserves, Zach Louder kicked 10 goals for the Rats in the 179-point win.
Warrack Eagles v Horsham Demons
Horsham flew out of the blocks with a seven-goal first term against the Eagles at Anzac Park.
The full-time score was 4.15 (39)-14.11 (95).
Joseph McKinnon's three goals see him pass 20 for the season.
Dylan Watts joined defender Kyle Cheney atop the best.
Jordan Motton booted six goals for the Demons.
Coach Tyler Blake and Brody Pope featured in the best.
Joshua Mibus kicked seven, and Oliver Hier added five goals in the Reserves in Horsham's 159-point win.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
