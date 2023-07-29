The Wimmera Mail-Times
Minyip Murtoa defeated Dimboola in top four clash | WFNL round 15 football

Updated July 30 2023 - 11:52am, first published July 29 2023 - 7:30pm
After a low-scoring first half, Minyip Murtoa kicked eight second-half goals against Dimboola in round 15 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 22.

