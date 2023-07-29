The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers have survived a scrappy final quarter at Quantong Recreation Reserve in round 14 of the HDFNL to defeat the Natimuk United Rams on Saturday, July 29.
The Bombers grabbed the games momentum immediately from the first bounce.
The home side won most of the early contests and moved the ball forward well.
But, inaccuracy cost the side, and Natimuk United allowed few second chances, finding avenues away from the posts with ease.
And, several times in the opening quarter the Rams turned the Bombers away with only a point for the side's efforts.
While early opportunities were not as common for Natimuk United, the visitors made the most of the field position they had.
The Rams lead for most of the opening quarter and would have taken an 11 point lead into the first change if not for a buzzer beating six-pointer off the boot of the Bomber's Cam Bruce.
A tight battle ensued in the second quarter, both teams found strong avenues forward but for most of the term, neither side could pull away and establish an advantage.
Although, in the dying minutes, sloppy defence from the Rams gave the Bombers two shots from the top of the goal square, and Noradjuha Quantong pushed into the lead ahead of half time.
Noradjuha Quantong Carried it's score board momentum intro the third quarter contest and while Natimuk United were able to create opportunities, the Bombers held a two goal advantage for most of the term.
The contest tightened in the final quarter as play turned scrappy and the teams were struggling to chain together kicks.
Natimuk United clawed back Noradjuha Quantong and with less than a minute left, the Rams trailed by a solitary point.
But, a late goal for the Bombers sealed the victory 13.7 (85) - 12.6 (78).
With five goals, Natimuk United's Lachlan Harris top scored for the game, while Bombers' Tory Chapple kicked five in the reserves.
Edenhope Apsley vs Harrow Balmoral
The Edenhope Apsley Saints have come closer than any team in 2023 to toppling the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos.
Harrow Balmoral were business as usual for the opening quarter of the game.
The Southern Roos made 10 scoring shots to the Saints two, but, the Saints hit back in the second quarter.
Edenhope Apsley kicked five goals to Harrow Balmoral's two to trail into half time by one point.
Scoring dried up in the second half with Harrow Balmoral taking control again with the side's four goals trumping the Saints two and salvaging the Southern Roos unbeaten run.
When the final siren sounded, the Southern Roos held a 16 point lead, 10.13 (73) - 9.3 (57).
Harrow Balmoral's Simon Close and Gregory Hamilton both top scored with three goals each, while Edenhope Apsley showed off its offensive options, with the side's nine goals being kicked by seven different Saints
Kalkee vs Kaniva Leeor United
As a season to forget draws to an end for Kalkee, the 2022 runners-up have given the HDFNL a glimpse at what the 2023 season should have been.
Kalkee beat the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars 22.17 (149) - 9.9 (63).
The Kee's took little time to establish its dominance at Kalkee Recreation Reserve, holding the Cougars scoreless in the opening quarter while building a 20 point margin.
With a five goal second quarter, Kalkee passed the 50 point mark by half time, and while KLU's scoring picked up, the Kees won the quarter.
A six goal third quarter had Kalkee six point short of an advantage of 50, and an eight goal fourth quarter saw that margin balloon to 86 points.
Kalkee's Jayden Kuhne was the game's most prolific shooter with five majors, while Simon Hoobs (4), Zavier Hobbs, Ben Lawson, and Jasper Gunn (3) each produced standout contributions.
Pimpinio vs Jeparit Rainbow
Pimpinio's road to the finals draws even narrower, as the Tigers lose to the Jeparit Rainbow Storm at the Pimpinio Sporting Complex in round 14 of the HDFNL.
The Storm gave the Tigers few opportunities in the opening quarter, with the Tigers only posting seven points to the Storms 26 ahead of the first change.
Jeparit Rainbow extended its margins in the second quarter before Pimpinio turned it around in the third.
The Tigers kicked four goals to outscore the Storm 28-16 in the third quarter, but Jeparit Rainbow halted all hope of a comeback in the fourth.
When the final siren sounded, Jeparit Rainbow held the advantage, 15.13 (103) - 10.9 (69).
Jeparit Rainbow's William Hutchison top scored with five majors.
Swifts vs Taylors Lake
The Swifts are now locked into the 2023 HDFNL final series with the side claiming an emphatic victory against Taylors Lake at Stawell's North Park.
A five goal opening term gave the Swifts a 16 point advantage at the first break and the Baggies kept the Lakers goalless through the rest of the game.
The Swifts kicked six majors in the second quarter, four in the third and five in the fourth to win 20.19 (139) - 2.2 (14).
The Swifts 20 goals were kicked by 10 different Baggies, with Matthew Healy's six being the most by any individual.
A seven goal bag was achieved in the reserve fixture by Swifts' player Benjamin Smith.
Rupanyup vs Laharum
The Rupanyup Panthers defeated the Laharum Demons and Cameron Oval in round 14 of the HDFNL.
The Demons avoided a goalless quarter, with its four goals spread across the terms.
But, Rupanyup were too strong, with the Panthers slowest scoring quarter still producing four majors.
When the final siren sounded, Rupanyup were ahead on the scoreboard, 22.32 (164) - 4.4 (28).
Rupanyup's Jacob Christie top scored for the round with eight goals.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
