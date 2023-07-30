The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Jeparit Rainbow beats Pimpinio, closes in on top six | HDFNL R14

John Hall
By John Hall
July 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Jeparit Rainbow Storm have come away from its crucial round 14 clash with the Pimpinio Tigers with a win at Pimpinio Recreation Reserve on Saturday, July 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.