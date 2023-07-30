The Jeparit Rainbow Storm have come away from its crucial round 14 clash with the Pimpinio Tigers with a win at Pimpinio Recreation Reserve on Saturday, July 29.
Both sides showcased slick offensive play, moving the ball through the court quickly, but it was the Storm that held the upper hand.
The side slowly built its lead, reliably claiming goals when in possession, and forcing the occasional turnover.
Jeparit Rainbow's players on both sides of the court were tough to beat when competing for the rebound.
On offence, Meg Werner's impressive vertical leap made her first to the ball more often and not.
And, while defensive pair, Penney Fisher and Bridget Dorrington weren't always able to take the ball cleanly as it rebounded from the ring, wing defence, Elly Schumann made it a habit to be perfectly placed to collect the crumbs.
Jeparit Rainbow won the opening quarter by four goals.
Grew its margin to six in the second.
An 11 goal third quarter pushed Jeparit Rainbow's advantage to nine.
And, a tight fourth quarter saw the difference settle at 10 goals at the final whistle, with the scoreboard favouring the Storm 47-37.
A fourth quarter change for Pimpinio, moving Tahnee Brown from the bench to goal keeper, wasn't able to stall the push of Jeparit Rainbow.
And a late injection of energy from Pimpinio's Makai Smith almost spurred a Tigers surge.
Pimpinio claimed a few consecutive goals, but it did not last.
For the second time in the 2023 Horsham District Football and Netball League season, the seventh place Jeparit Rainbow got the better of the sixth place Pimpinio.
But, the Storm still has a fight on its hands to claim a finals spot.
Jeparit Rainbow's best players were named as Bridget Dorrington and Meg Werner, while Pimpinio's best were Victoria Taylor and Emily Hannan.
Football: Burras kick past Roos | WFNL round 15
Rupanyup vs Laharum
On Saturday, July 1, the Rupanyup Panthers hosted the Laharum Demon and held the HDFNL powerhouse side to a one goal margin.
But, three weeks later, the sides met again, and this time, the Panthers were given no chance of achieving a similar result.
Laharum were dominant through each quarter, winning by 42 goals, 72-30.
By the first change, Laharum led by 14 goals.
That difference had grown to 27 by halftime.
And in the third quarter, Laharum pushed its advantage to 35.
Noradjuha Quantong vs Natimuk United
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers picked up the win against the Natimuk United Rams in round 14 of the HDFNL at Quantong Recreation Reserve.
The home side pulled away in the first quarter, building a five goal advantage but the first change.
Natimuk United won the second quarter, closing that gap to three goals.
A tight third quarter favoured Noradjuha Quantong by one goals and the margin maintained through the fourth quarter.
At the final whistle, Noradjuha Quantong was ahead by four goals, 51-47.
Natimuk United's Ebony Klowss sunk 46 of the Rams 47 goals, and was named best player alongside her teammate, Bethany Sudholz.
Jayne Tucker and Georgia Lowe were named as the Bombers best.
Edenhope Apsley vs Harrow Balmoral
The Edenhope Apsley Saints proved too strong for the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos at Edenhope Recreation Reserve on Saturday, July 29.
Edenhope Apsley came into the game unbeaten, while Harrow Balmoral's only win came as a result of Kaniva Leeor United's season forfeit.
And this fixture's result gave no surprise, with the Saints racing to away, and claiming a 48 goal win.
Edenhope Apsley's best quarter was the third, with the side scoring 21 goals, winning the term by 14.
Lavinia Fox scored 46 goals for the Saints and was named as her side's best, alongside Emily Burgess.
Harrow Balmoral's best were Marli Pymer and Febey McClure.
Swifts vs Taylors Lake
Stawell's Swifts beat Taylors Lake 45-40 at North Park in round 14 of the HDFNL.
The side created and eight goal advantage in a low scoring opening quarter.
Taylors Lake won the second and third terms, narrowing the gap to four goals at the final break.
But, the Baggies held the Lakers off in the final quarter, extending the lead to five goals, and claiming the win.
The Swifts' best on court were Erin Freeland and Molly Orr, while Taylors Lake's best were Tayla Eltze and Hannah Cook
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
