Stawell has come from two goals behind at three-quarter time to defeat Nhill in a thrilling round 15 WFNL match on Saturday, July 29.
The full-time score at Davis Park was 32-31.
Nhill's pressure was on as soon as the first whistle blew.
In attack, the Tigers scored three of the first four goals.
The ball zipped around the court when the Tigers were in possession.
The Warriors employed a more patient approach when they had the ball in hand.
At the first change, Stawell had erased the early deficit.
In the Nhill huddle, the focus was on adapting to the windy conditions.
"Take your time with your passing in the ring. I know it's hard because it's a bit windy," coach Tarrah Dodds said.
Early in the second term, the Warriors ramped up its pressure.
Stawell created several turnovers in its attacking third and opened up a 16-12 lead midway through the quarter.
At half-time, the Warriors' lead was three goals.
"Great chase, great fight. We're backing each other up," said Warriors centre Jemma Clarkson who played her 200th game for the club.
Warriors coach Tessa O'Callaghan wanted her side to adjust its ball movement.
"Shorten the game up and go to the ball," O'Callaghan said.
It was the Tigers' turn to ride the momentum in the third quarter.
The deficit was quickly minimised to one goal as play started to open up.
Changing angles was key for Nhill as it looked most dangerous in transition.
The Tigers scored the last two goals of the term to lead 24-22 at three-quarter time.
"We need some support from our defensive end because Jemma [Clarkson] and Tessa {O'Callaghan are working too hard," Dodds said.
"You've got 15 minutes to really define your season."
The Warriors responded with the first six goals of the last term and held a 28-25 lead.
However, the Tigers replied with five of the next seven as they bought the home crowd back into the contest.
At full-time, the Warriors held on for the one-goal win.
Post-match, O'Callaghan was pleased with how her side adapted.
"I can't be more proud. We got down, got our gruff on and did the work," O'Callaghan said.
Sydney Thorogood shot 24 goals for the Tigers.
Centre Ellen Bennett and wing attacker Tess McQueen featured in the best.
Ebony Summers shot 18 goals for Stawell.
Goal keeper Lauren Homden and wing defender Meg Walker finished in the best.
Catch up on round 14 HERE
Dimboola Roos v Minyip Murtoa Burras
Dimboola has defeated Minyip Murtoa in a high-scoring match-up at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Scores were level at the first change, with the margin only two goals at half time.
The Roos scored 19 goals in the third and 17 in the fourth in the 64-54 win.
Olivia Jorgensen's 57 goals has seen her put up 106 in the last two matches.
Ashlee Morrish and Holly Ross featured in the best.
Maddison Morgan shot 30 goals for the Burras.
Meg Cashin and Alexandra Hanson were named in the best.
Horsham will enter its round 16 bye after a strong performance against Warrack.
The full-time score at Anzac Park was 26-67 in favour of the Demons.
With Stawell's tight win over Nhill, the Demons remain a game clear in second place on the ladder.
Horsham and Stawell will face off in the penultimate round of the regular season at St Brigid's Stadium.
The score for the match is currently unavailable.
Keep up to date with the latest news from around the league HERE
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.