Stawell defeated Nhill in third versus fifth battle | WFNL round 15 netball

By Lucas Holmes
Updated July 30 2023 - 10:58am, first published 10:00am
Stawell has come from two goals behind at three-quarter time to defeat Nhill in a thrilling round 15 WFNL match on Saturday, July 29.

