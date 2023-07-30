The Wimmera Mail-Times
GWV Rebels thump Geelong Falcons at Warrnambool's Reid Oval

By Meg Saultry
Updated July 31 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 9:00am
Koroit teenager Connor Byrne's ability to rise to the occasion on Warrnambool's biggest stage - Reid Oval - reemerged in Greater Western Victoria Rebels' commanding win against Geelong Falcons on Sunday.

