Koroit teenager Connor Byrne's ability to rise to the occasion on Warrnambool's biggest stage - Reid Oval - reemerged in Greater Western Victoria Rebels' commanding win against Geelong Falcons on Sunday.
Byrne, who played a key role in the Saints' 2022 premiership flag at Reid Oval last September, had a day out for the Rebels, kicking five goals in their dominant 17.14 (116) to 6.4 (40) round 14 win.
In the Rebels' first game in Warrnambool since 2014, the pressure forward's uncanny sense for goals saw the 18-year-old kick majors at all levels - from long distance set shots to electric snaps.
The Saint teamed up with Cobden's Rhys Unwin in the forward line, with the bottom-age Bomber snagging three, including a freakish goal from the left pocket in the third quarter.
Byrne, who credited his individual haul to his work rate and positioning at the front of the pack, enjoyed the experience of playing at Reid Oval.
"I had a few of the Koroit boys and a few mates and family here," he said. "It's pretty hard for us boys in Warrnambool travelling down there (Ballarat) every week, so to get a game down here and win like that was pretty good."
The Hampden league's talent rose to the challenge of playing in front of family and friends, with five of Rebels' best six players coming from the south-west.
South Warrnambool AFL draft prospect George Stevens was named best on ground for the Rebels, breaking lines from the midfield and winning plenty of the ball, while Luamon Lual exuded skill off the half back before moving into the guts with Stevens in the second half.
Fellow Rooster Wil Rantall enjoyed a strong game in defence, while Warrnambool pair Reggie Mast and Amon Radley, who was on debut, and Koroit forward Mitch Lloyd (one goal) each had their moments.
Rebels coach David Loader praised his group for a strong team performance before crediting their dominant start against a breeze.
"They showed we were up to the challenge early on," he said.
"Structurally really good around the ground but at the end of the day it came down to so many contributors.
"We just didn't have a player who really had a bad day today."
It was not all positive news for the Rebels, with Minyip-Murtoa defender Oscar Gawith injured in the second half.
Loader said Gawith came off at three quarter time with injury to his thumb.
"We'll have that scanned this week and we'll find out where the big fella is at," he said.
"He played really well again today. Hopefully that is not too long term, but we need to get on top of that."
Loader said the win was a special way to cap off the Rebels return to Warrnambool.
"I see this as a really big game in our calendar," he said.
"It's 2014 when we were able to play down here last so I felt it was important we came down here and put on a really good display.
"It's wonderful for the boys.
"Warrnambool is such an integral part of what we do. They rely on us and we rely on them, it's a great blend. To get an opportunity to come down here, great facility, and obviously well supported by the Hampden public was great.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
