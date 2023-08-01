The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham LIbrary is creating a volunteer Friends of the library group.

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated August 1 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:00pm
Engagement Officer Sammie Brown and Branch Team Leader Margaret Barbetti at the Horsham Library. Picture supplied Wimmera Libraries.
Horsham and West Wimmera residents are invited to the Horsham Branch of Wimmera Libraries for an information session about the Friends of the Libraries volunteer group.

