Horsham and West Wimmera residents are invited to the Horsham Branch of Wimmera Libraries for an information session about the Friends of the Libraries volunteer group.
"Friends of the Library is so much more than a volunteer group. It's an opportunity to present your ideas, work with our staff to implement them, and shape the future of Wimmera Libraries," Wimmera Libraries Coordinator Sarah Wiesner said.
The session will be held on Thursday, August 3, from 2pm to 3.30pm, coinciding with Library and Information Week.
Everyone can drop in, chat, and enjoy the complimentary snacks and drinks.
Ms Wiesner will host the session and provide insight into how residents can join Friends of the Libraries, what Friends of the Libraries will do, and, most importantly, answer everyone's questions.
Ms Wiesner said the Friends of the Libraries group would allow residents to be around other passionate people who love library services and wish to foster learning and creativity in the community.
"Our Friends will represent the community's needs and wants while working alongside our librarians on the library floor to enhance the cozy space for which libraries are loved and known.
"They'll make friends, encourage learning in youth and be a part of a proactive environment that supports patrons in their ventures."
The Wimmera Regional Library Corporation was dissolved on June 30, with the management of the new Wimmera Libraries transitioning to Horsham Rural City Council starting July 1, 2023.
As part of this new chapter, the council announced plans to establish a Friends of the Libraries group.
This decision for the new body aims to streamline operations and enhance library services for the benefit of the community.
