Some more significant pieces have fallen into place in the Wimmera Hockey Association finals race after round twelve was played at Yanac on Saturday.
In the closest match of the round, the Kaniva Cobras drew with the higher-ranked Warracknabeal Hoops, and although all other games reflected ladder positions, intrigue remains in the order in which teams will finish in all three competitions with three rounds remaining before the finals.
Showing they have saved some of their best form for the business end of the season, the Cobras scored late to draw their encounter with the Hoops.
As time ticked down late in the last quarter, it looked as if the Hoops' goal early in the second quarter would be the only score for the match, with both teams earning and defending a similar number of penalty corners, highlighting a very even game.
With less than two minutes to play, the Cobras successfully converted a penalty stroke to even the scores, and neither team could score again in the few seconds of play remaining, earning them enough points to confirm they will play finals, while the Hoops retain their hold on the second spot.
The scoreline in the match between the Yanac Tigers and Nhill Rangers did not accurately reflect the tenacity of the Rangers, as although the Tigers scored twice before halftime, the play was even, with the Rangers' defence keeping them in the game while giving their forwards some opportunities to challenge the dominant Tigers' defence.
After the long break, the Rangers could not maintain this pressure, and even though they played out an entertaining game, the Tigers piled on two goals in the third quarter and three more in the fourth to establish the seven-goal margin.
The two top-ranked teams in the Women's competition recorded three-goal victories, with Yanac defeating the Nhill Thunderbirds and Kaniva overcoming Warracknabeal, and while they are comfortably ahead of the rest and can already begin to plan their assault on the finals, interest remains in the battle for the last two places in the finals.
Horsham Jets are currently in third place after gaining two points from the bye, which has them in the prime position to claim one of those places.
However, they are still only one win ahead of the fifth-placed Warracknabeal, and with the Thunderbirds between them, the final make-up of the top four is still up in the air with just three rounds remaining.
With a win over the Warracknabeal Revengers, the Kaniva Raiders have once again climbed above the Horsham Bombers into first place on the ladder, and a Yanac Warriors' victory over the Nhill Leopards also has them in the mix to claim the minor premiers.
Just two points now separate the Raiders in first place and the Bombers and Warriors in second and third places, respectively, and with ten or twelve points available to each, depending if they have a bye in the last three rounds, the order they finish may not be decided until the last round.
