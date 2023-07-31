The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Ladder position fiercely contested in Wimmera Hockey Association contest | WHA R12

By Simon King
Updated July 31 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some more significant pieces have fallen into place in the Wimmera Hockey Association finals race after round twelve was played at Yanac on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.