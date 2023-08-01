In his monthly report, Hindmarsh Mayor Cr Brett Ireland said, "We recently received the results of our community satisfaction surveys. It was alarming to still get so many people saying we must consult the community. We have run eight such meetings in the last three months, and the attendance has been extremely low (in some cases, three and four people). We also run a 'have your say' page on our council webpage, have councillors to approach, have a very informative fortnightly e-newsletter, and staff members within the council are willing to chat about your concerns. Yet we still continue to see a pattern where the community believes they don't get a chance or believe they aren't heard."

