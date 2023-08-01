Community confidence in Local Government continued to fall across the state in 2023, according to the results of almost all councils that participated in the 24th Victorian Local Government annual Community Satisfaction Survey.
The performance of Rural Council groups continued to rate significantly lower in the recent survey.
A total of 30,000 ratepayers were surveyed across 66 local government areas, with a minimum of 400 interviews undertaken within each participating municipality.
Local Government Victoria's annual community satisfaction survey compiled community feedback on councils in five key performance areas.
The statewide annual telephone survey collected direct feedback from the community about councils. It covered the council's overall performance, community consultation and engagement, customer service, and general council direction.
The survey showed a loss of confidence across the state in community consultation and the direction councils were taking.
Horsham Rural City Council recorded 46 percent in overall performance against the statewide average of 56 percent based on the survey involving 400 members of the municipality.
The summary of HRCC's performance showed that Council experienced a decline in all indicators since 2022. Still, even considering the statewide fall, HRCC's drop was lower than those recorded statewide.
"The results are disappointing but not unexpected," Mayor Robyn Gulline said after publication.
"An action plan will be prepared to address the concerns raised by the community as part of its commitment to continuous improvement," the mayor said.
The statewide results showed participating councils received their reports in early June, including comparisons to previous years, the state-wide results, and the results grouped by like councils.
The overall performance index score of 56 for councils Statewide represented a significant three-point decrease from 2022.
The survey found statewide perceptions have declined significantly for the second year in a row to a record-low rating for 2023.
Ratings have declined significantly, at the 95% confidence level, across all key demographic and council groups.
The survey suggests some external factors that could contribute to negative sentiment for individual councils or the local sector government could include rate increases, investigations, major changes to the delivery of council services, communication, and negatively viewed decisions and actions on infrastructure and development.
"Council will move forward with an action plan to address the survey results. However, there is a lot the council has done that community has benefitted from, including the new address for the band, the riverfront upgrade, the pedestrian bridge that didn't cost the community anything, and the nature and water park. These have improved Horsham," Mayor Gulline said.
"The new parking system has caused some challenges in the community, but I'm expecting a review on that soon, and we'll release the findings as soon as we have them," she said, "We do still have a lot of free parking in Horsham."
On communication, the mayor said blocking feedback comments on Facebook had also caused some challenges. Council staffing doesn't allow for dedicated monitoring of the site. Due to the High Court Ruling on September 8, 2021, the owner of any social media site is liable for the comments, "we don't want to risk a legal challenge at the cost of ratepayers' money," she said.
"The court decision means the council can theoretically be sued over any disparaging comments posted by readers or random group members - even if we aren't aware of the comment," she said. "I'd rather use ratepayers' money to benefit the community than sit and watch comments all day."
"Plus, we have a lot of ways people can contact us; I'm available, and the councillors are available to talk to; community members are welcome to contact any of us directly or through the council office," she said.
In his monthly report, Hindmarsh Mayor Cr Brett Ireland said, "We recently received the results of our community satisfaction surveys. It was alarming to still get so many people saying we must consult the community. We have run eight such meetings in the last three months, and the attendance has been extremely low (in some cases, three and four people). We also run a 'have your say' page on our council webpage, have councillors to approach, have a very informative fortnightly e-newsletter, and staff members within the council are willing to chat about your concerns. Yet we still continue to see a pattern where the community believes they don't get a chance or believe they aren't heard."
Bulok Shire Council will release the survey results at their August meeting. A spokesperson for the shire said, "The survey had shown a national downward trending over the past two years with the cost of living and flooding and pandemic recovery among the influencing factors."
Hindmarsh Shire scored 53 against the state average of 56
Yarriambiack Shire scored 59 against the state average of 56
The survey found the performance of the Metropolitan Council group continued to rate significantly higher than the State-wide average.
At the same time, Regional Centres remained on par, but Interface and small and large Rural council groups continued to rate considerably lower.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.