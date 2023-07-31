The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Goolum Goolum's 'HAND UP' mental health campaign shortlisted for Tidy Towns award

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated July 31 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Cooperative's 2022 mental health campaign 'HAND UP' was recognised for its benefits to the Indigenous Australian community by the Tidy Towns awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.