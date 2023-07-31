Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Cooperative's 2022 mental health campaign 'HAND UP' was recognised for its benefits to the Indigenous Australian community by the Tidy Towns awards.
The annual community event for all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people was shortlisted in the Tidy Towns and Cities Sustainability Award in an Indigenous Culture section.
Goolum Goolum general manager Johnny Gorton said the increase in inquiries reflected that health and wellbeing services like Goolum Goolum have a huge role to play in helping to destigmase the 'shame job' of seeking support.
"We need to be proactive in starting this conversation with our community to ensure they feel comfortable coming to us for support," he said.
"Fronting up to a health service seeking mental health support can be confronting for our mob.
"But social gatherings are traditionally where Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander people could come together and share in ceremony, dancing, or yarning, which improves cultural connections. Research shows being a part of a strongly connected mob will enhance every member's mental health.
"It is not easy for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to be vulnerable and talk about their mental health. But this campaign has showed us that when we, as the health and wellbeing service take the lead, we can empower our community to take the steps needed to seek support."
The HAND UP campaign and event in 2022 brought Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people together in the community to strengthen cultural resilience.
The event at Horsham's Sawyer Park included a welcome to country and smoking ceremony from Aunty Jenny Beer and Uncle Ron Marks and dancing by Chunky Move.
Proud Ngarrindjeri man, comedian and artist Kevin Kropinyeri MC'd the day and performed a stand-up comedy routine for our community.
