Nhill railway station disappointment | Mayoral Matters

It was obviously disappointing to wake up to the news of the Nhill railway station having had fencing placed around it early last week.
This was a result of a heritage survey that found there to be significant health and safety risks within the building.
Whilst it is not a council asset and has been largely maintained by local residents over the years, we have a moral obligation to our community to use our advocacy powers to endeavour to save and hopefully restore this asset.
Railway stations are often seen as the entrance to a city or town.
There are still many unanswered questions, and we will keep the community informed as to our progress with the stakeholders.
Our Community Action Grants and Business Assistance Grants Programs are now open for round one and I encourage clubs/groups and businesses within our shire to have a look on our council webpage to see whether these are a good fit for your organisation.
Our local sporting clubs will now be getting down to the "pointy" end of the season with finals now looming.
I wish all of our clubs and teams every success should you be playing in finals, and let's bring some silverware back to our towns.
I again remind residents that you can obtain our fortnightly newsletter online free of charge which will keep you well informed of goings on within our shire.
Simply go online and register or contact our customer service and I am sure they will guide you through it.
The newsletter updates regularly on events, markets, due dates for various things, updates on projects etc.
I know we have a very special act coming this year for our senior's concert which I am really looking forward to.
