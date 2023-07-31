The Wimmera Mail-Times
Nhill railway station disappointment | Mayoral Matters

By Cr Brett Ireland
Updated August 1 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 9:00am
Hindmarsh Shire Council mayor Brett Ireland was disappointed with fencing erected around the Nhill railway station. Picture supplied
It was obviously disappointing to wake up to the news of the Nhill railway station having had fencing placed around it early last week.

