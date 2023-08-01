The Horsham Demons will gear up for the WVFFL preliminary final against Hamilton on Sunday, August 6.
Horsham was defeated in the qualifying final against South Warrnambool by 40 points.
The full-time score at Cavendish Recreation Reserve was 7.11 (53)-2.1 (13).
Horsham could not keep scoreboard pressure on the minor premiers in a match impacted by heavy rain.
South Warrnambool Roosters 7.11 (53)
Goal kickers: J. Davidson 2, K. Dean, S. Johnson, S. Kearney-Knox, M. Lewis, R. Pickles.
Best: A. Johnstone, L. Monk, M. Lewis, L. Davidson, R. Pickles, J. McMeel.
Horsham Demons 2.1 (13)
Goal kickers: M. Huggins, E. Treloar.
Best: D. Brown, H. Puls, E. Treloar, H. Nuske, T. Nelson, D. Pike.
The preliminary final against Hamilton will be played at Stawell's North Park on Sunday, August 6.
Horsham has defeated Hamilton in two of its three regular-season meetings in 2023.
The Under 18 Youth Girls will also play in a preliminary final after going down to South Warrnambool in the qualifying final.
South Warrnambool Roosters 7.12 (54)
Goal kickers: K. Noseda 3, M. Johnstone 2, M. Beks, S. O'Donnell.
Best: H. Rooke, G. Schrama, Y. Hawkins, F. Bant, K. Noseda, M. Johnstone.
Horsham Demons 0.1 (1)
Goal kickers: Nil.
Best: P. Peters, A. Ison, G. Arnel, A. Milbourne, L. Purchase, A. Wiedermann.
Horsham plays Terang Mortlake in the preliminary final.
The two sides have split its two regular-season meetings.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
