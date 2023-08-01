The Horsham City Pipe Band held its Annual Meeting on Thursday, July 27.
The Ron Abbott Shield for Band Member of the Year was presented to Kaye Vincent for outstanding contribution at the meeting, who said she was "flabbergasted."
The new shield was created in memory of the late Ron Abbott. He began playing the bagpipes when he was nine and served the band for 75 years.
He once said the first time he heard the bagpipes was in 1945 at the end of World War II, he asked his mother what the sound was; she told him it was the bagpipes, and he thought she said magpies, so that's what he called them.
His love of the bagpipes and his commitment to the Horsham Pipe Band was exceptional.
He received a special certificate congratulating him on 70 years continuous service to the Horsham City Council by playing at official functions, including ANZAC Day services.
In honour of his outstanding service to the band and the community, the members decided to create a new shield earlier this year.
Kaye Vincent was awarded the Inaugural Ron Abbott Shield for Band Member of the Year for her outstanding contribution to the band.
Ms Vincent was the first recipient of the new shield and said, "I have received a few other medals, but this one was very special, in memory of Ron."
Ms Vincent is of Irish descent and has played drums in the Horsham Pipe Band since 1981.
"I play the snare, the base, and sometimes the tenor. I fill in where I am needed," she said.
Pipe Band secretary Liz Minne said, "When the club learned it would be moving from its aging premises to the Jubilee Hall, Ms Vincent took all the documents that had been in files for decades and manually archived them on the computer for safekeeping and easy access."
"It was a huge job, and that was one of the key things she received the award for - it was such a commitment."
The club has 15 playing members and is keen to attract more, "Especially drummers; we need some more drummers," she said.
The band is a family affair, with several generations playing together now or have played together during the decades.
Members of the Horsham Pipe Band celebrated 100 years of playing in 2022.
"And I must say we are so happy in Jubilee Hall," Ms Minne said.
The band has been trying to get back to normal after the pandemic.
It has been challenging to attract new members, but they are busy getting ready for the Pipe Band Australia event hosted by the Horsham Band on September 10 in the Horsham Botanical Gardens.
