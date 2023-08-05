The Wimmera Mail-Times
Bombers celebration of 1993 HDFL premiership at Back to Bomberland

By John Hall
August 5 2023
The winning team! Quantong's 1993 premiership footballers pose with their newly won HDFL shield and trophy. Picture file
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers celebrated the club's past Horsham and District Football League successes on Saturday, July 29 with Back to Bomberland.

