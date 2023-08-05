The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers celebrated the club's past Horsham and District Football League successes on Saturday, July 29 with Back to Bomberland.
Among the celebrated triumphs, the club marked the 30 year anniversary of the Quantong Bombers' 1993 HDFL senior football premiership.
Four years before the Quantong Football Club merged with the Noradjuha Grass Parrots, the Bombers overcame Kalkee, 19.14 (128) - 16.10 (106), on Saturday, September 11, 1993 in the grand final.
Among the men to win the 1993 HDFL premiership was Bombers' stalwart, Rob Avery.
"The '93 season went fairly smooth," Avery said.
"It was the first year that Craig Kimberly had taken on the coaching so we recruited pretty well in the offseason."
Despite knowing Quantong had a strong side in 1993, Avery didn't really feel like he was playing in a premiership team.
"After [losing the grand final in] 1991 you get a bit apprehensive," he said.
"I knew we had a good side but whether we're good enough you've got to find out on the day."
Read also: Dooen farmers don't want mine
On the day itself, Avery noted how close the contest was.
"It was a very tight game all day," he said.
Momentum swung wildly, with Kalkee poised to snatch the spoils before three late goals sealed the win, and the flag, for Quantong.
The Bombers showed determination through the game to keep the ball moving, rather than propping and kicking.
At first break, Quantong led by 26 points.
Quantong forward, Jason Wade started well in the first quarter, kicking three goals, but struggled to have the same impact on the scoreboard for the rest of the game, he finished with four.
Avery and Ricky Price showed exceptional vision when kicking out of Quantong's defensive end.
Kalkee's Ash Miller fired in the second term, propelling the Kee's into the box seat as the side kicked 11 goals during the term.
But, four straight goals before half time proved vital in boosting the Bombers' confidence, and quashing Kalkee's run.
Gary Watts, a stocky centreman was a thorn in the side of Kalkee, he defied the conditions to arrogantly take marks with confidence, even when playing against the momentum of the game.
Kalkee's form slipped in the third quarter and the side was kept to one goal, trailing by 20 points with one quarter to go.
The Kee's whittled the gap back down to four in the final quarter, but goals to coach, Craig Kimberley, Watts and Wade put the result beyond doubt for the Bombers.
The 1993 grand final was a redemptive victory for the Quantong, only a few years prior, the Bombers appeared unsuccessfully in the 1990 and '91 grand finals.
A note Kimberley touched on during his premiership speech.
"In 1990 we weren't ready," Avery said.
Avery was coaching the Bombers at the time with the Bombers eventually losing the grand final to Rupanyup by 42 points.
"Rupanyup was way too good for us," he said.
"That year we came fifth at the start of finals, so we were lucky to even make it to the grand final."
Basketball: Creek returns home for first time in three years
A year later the Bombers returned to the grand final, this time only missing a flag by five goals.
"We probably should have won the flag that year," Avery said.
"We had the better side but last on the day, [St Michaels] just outplayed us."
Success persisted at Quantong for at least another year.
The Bombers went on to win the 1994 HDFL premiership, however dwindling playing numbers led the club to merge with the Noradjuha Grass Parrots by the end of the decade, becoming the club that plays today.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.