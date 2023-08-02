Horsham Saints v Dimboola Roos
The Saints return from its bye to host Dimboola at Coughlin Park.
In the lead-up to the finals, Ben Knott's side would have played the rest of the top five in rounds 14 to 17.
Before its bye, the Burras defeated the second-placed Saints by two points despite a five-goal haul from Mitch Martin.
The two sides have played close matches in 2023, with the regular season games being decided by a combined 10 points.
With a top-three finish long being the goal of Roos coach Jack Landt, a win away from home will be crucial for Dimboola.
Following its clash with the Saints, the Roos have the bye, then the Rats to round out the regular season.
In round 15, the Roos were defeated in a low-scoring match by Minyip Murtoa.
Billy Hayes gave the Roos drive out of the midfield and added two goals.
Young ruck Dru Pilmore continues to impress in his first year with the club.
In his five games in the seniors, he has been named in the best on three occasions.
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Ararat Rats
Minyip Murtoa hopes for a better performance than its round seven match when it hosts Ararat at Minyip Recreation Reserve.
At Alexandra Oval, the Rats booted nine first-quarter goals on its way to an 83-point win.
In round 15, after a low-scoring first half, the Burras kicked eight goals in the second half and defeated Dimboola by 29 points.
Luke Fisher kicked the first three goals for Minyip Murtoa.
Key defender Luke Chamberlain featured in the best for the second time this season.
The Rats held the Giants to one goal in the second half in its 63-point win at Alexandra Oval.
Ararat's key forwards did the damage, with Tom Mills and Tom Williamson kicking nine goals between them.
Ben Taylor finished atop the best in his first game since round 12.
Southern Mallee Giants v Nhill Tigers
The Giants will look to keep its spot in the top three when it hosts Nhill at Beulah Memorial Park.
Southern Mallee became the Rats' latest victim in its round 15 match at Alexandra Oval.
Jackson Fisher and Luke Mahoney kicked two goals for the Giants
Fisher featured in the best for the fifth time this season and has kicked five goals.
The Tigers are coming off a heartbreaking loss against the Warriors in round 15.
Nhill led at quarter and three-quarter time but was defeated by one point at Davis Park.
Since round nine, Drew Schneider has kicked at least a goal in each game.
Centre half-back Frazer Driscoll has featured in the best in 10 of his 12 matches.
Stawell Warriors v Warrack Eagles
Stawell came from behind at three-quarter time to defeat the Tigers at Davis Park.
The Warriors kicked four goals to three in the last term in the one-point win.
Mitch Thorp, Tom Eckel and Kyan Mellor kicked two goals.
Sean Mantell featured in the best for the eighth time in 13 matches, whilst Thorp's two goals sees him inside the top five in the league's goal kicking.
Warrack was on the end of a seven-goal first-term blitz by Horsham in its round 15 match at Anzac Park.
The Eagles kicked three goals of its own but could reduce the 26-point half time margin.
Joseph McKinnon added three goals to his season tally.
Dylan Watts featured in the best for the sixth time in 2023.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
