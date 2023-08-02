Stawell's Swifts head to Pimpinio Recreation Reserve to take on the Tigers in round 15 of the Horsham District Football and Netball League on Saturday, August 5.
With victory against Taylors Lake in round 14, the Baggies are now mathematically assured a spot in this season's finals series.
"We saw ourselves as a final side and it's good to be mathematically impossible to fall out [of finals]," said the Swifts' senior football coach, Brett Hargreaves.
"It takes the pressure off that way, now we could just concentrate on getting our game right."
For Pimpinio, the situation is dramatically different as this rounds match is do-or-die.
The Tigers need to win, and count on Edenhope Apsley to lose to Noradjuha Quantong, in order to keep its finals hopes alive.
Catch up on round 14 HERE
Despite the difference in motivation, Hargreaves said the Swifts are looking forward to Pimpinio's challenge.
"They're, a good side," he said.
"They've obviously improved a lot, they've had a good year, and they're obviously doing things really well up there.
"It's going to be a great challenge for us a couple weeks out for finals.
"So, [we] definitely can't take it lightly, that's for sure."
When the Swifts last hosted the Pimpinio Tigers, in round six, the Baggies came away with the win, 14.9 (93) - 10.9 (69).
Edenhope Apsley vs Noradjuha Quantong
The other crucial contest of the HDFNL's round 15 fixtures takes place at the Edenhope Football Ground where the Saints host the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers.
Edenhope Apsley only need one win from the side's final two games of the HDFNL's regular season.
But, with a road trip to Rupanyup on the cards in round 16, the side would be keen to put its finals spot beyond doubt this weekend.
Noradjuha Quantong have a punched ticket to play finals in 2023 but the side has not been convincing in recent weeks.
Without coach, and key midfielder, Damien Cameron on the field, the Bombers lost a nail biter to Rupanyup in round 12, and narrowly avoided a loss to Natimuk United in round 14.
In round six, Noradjuha Quantong got the better of Edenhope Apsley, holding a 13 point advantage at the final siren.
Kalkee vs Rupanyup
Kalkee will host the Rupanyup Panthers at Kalkee Recreation Reserve in the second rematch of the 2022 grand final.
When the two sides met in the 2022 decider, it was Rupanyup who emerged with a three point margin, and in round six, despite a strong fight from an undermanned Kalkee, the Panthers once again claim victory, 9.13 (67) - 5.7 (37).
Kalkee come into this fixture riding the momentum of an 86 point win against Kaniva Leeor United the previous weekend.
But, with a finals spot assured, the Panthers are building for this year's post season and would want to keep momentum high.
Harrow Balmoral vs Laharum
In round 14, the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos were held to the side's tightest margin of its 2023 season, but round 15 will likely fall to the other side of that spectrum.
In stark contrast to the A grade netball fixture between the clubs, the undefeated Southern Roos will host the yet-to-win, Laharum Demons at Balmoral Reserve.
This will be Laharum's fifth consecutive game against a finals-bound team and through those games the Demons narrowest margin was 80 points, achieved against the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers.
When Laharum hosted the Southern Roos at Cameron Oval in round six, the Demons were kept to nine points while Harrow Balmoral posted 33 goals and 21 behinds, for a total of 219.
Jeparit Rainbow vs Kaniva Leeor United
The Jeparit Rainbow Storm will take on the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars at Rainbow Recreation Reserve in round 15 of the HDFNL.
With his three week suspension over, Jeparit Rainbow's Scott Driscoll is likely to return to the Storm's midfield.
However, his absence wasn't costly, the Storm's last loss coming six weeks ago in round nine.
Having been dealt a convincing loss by Kalkee in round 14, KLU are now mathematically eliminated from the 2023 HDFNL finals.
In that Kalkee contest, the Cougars were without several of its on field leader and fell 86 points short the Kee's total.
Women's football: Demons defeated in WVFFL qualifying final
Natimuk United vs Taylors Lake
The Natimuk United Rams will take on Taylors Lake at the Natimuk Showgrounds on Saturday, August 5.
Neither team has had the success it would have hoped for in 2023, but the Rams will likely take to the side's home field as favourites against the Lakers.
While results have tended to not favour the Rams in 2023, the side has shown significant fight in recent weeks.
In round 13, the Rams kept pace with the Panthers through the early stage of the game, keeping scores tied up at the first break.
And, a week later, a fourth quarter fight back almost gave the Rams a win against the club Arapiles rival Noradjuha Quantong.
When Natimuk United took on Taylors Lake in round six, the Rams claimed a 48 point win, 13.25 (103) - 8.7 (55).
For the latest in HDFNL news from across the league, click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.