The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers head to Edenhope Recreation Reserve to take on the Edenhope Apsley Saints in round 15 of the Horsham District Football and Netball League on Saturday, August 5.
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers are in the midst of a tough run to the finals.
The Bombers had faced both Rupanyup and Laharum before Natimuk United came within four goals of the side in round 14.
"We've had a couple of tough games the last few weeks," said Noradjuha Quantong A grade netball coach, Fiona Rowe.
"But, I'm really impressed with the girls.
"When we played Natimuk [United] in a tight contest, they were able to produce the goods the final few minutes, so that was really, promising coming into finals.
"You want a tough contest leading into the end of this year, so that was really good."
The Bombers tough run at the end of this season continues, with the Saints, but Rowe says her team is looking forward to the challenge.
"They're the benchmark of the competition," she said.
"It'll be really good to see how we go up against them."
When Noradjuha Quantong hosted Edenhope Apsley at Quantong Recreation Reserve in round six, the Saints won by 23 goals.
But, the Bombers kept the side to 48 goals, one of only two occasions the Saints have failed to score 50.
"We just have to be ready and switched on to really put in for that 15 minutes and then four quarters," Rowe said.
"We have to have no lapses of concentration and just play our attacking style game."
While Noradjuha Quantong has been without Stefanie Cooper for the last few weeks, after the goal keeper suffered an injury, the side has not missed a step, as Rowe says the side has filled the gap well with Ella Netherway.
"She's been up to step into her shoes, and she's doing an absolute fabulous job," Rowe said.
"That's fantastic to see, a young girl coming in."
Kalkee vs Rupanyup
Kalkee will host the Rupanyup Panthers at Kalkee Recreation Reserve in round 15 of the HDFNL.
With the return of Georgia Hiscock several week ago, Rupanyup had looked to have stepped its game up as finals approach.
The Panthers held Laharum to a one-goal game in round 11, before beating Noradjuha Quantong and Natimuk United in the following weeks.
However, the Panthers run came crashing to a halt in round 14, when Laharum beat the side by 42 goals.
Rupanyup may be eagerly looking to recapture that momentum, but Kalkee is a difficult opposition.
The Kees are third on the HDFNL ladder after winning its last three games, and comes into round 15 with fresh legs after the Kaniva Leeor United bye the previous week.
When Kalkee and Rupanyup last met, the Kee's held a 13 goal advantage at the game's finals whistle.
Pimpinio vs Swifts
The Pimpinio Tigers will host Stawell's Swifts at Pimpinio Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 5.
After a round 14 loss to Jeparit Rainbow, the Tigers are in a tight fight with the Storm for the last sport in the HDFNL finals.
Jeparit Rainbow are guaranteed the four points this weekend, after Kaniva Leeor United's season forfeiture.
The Storm will be heavy favourites against Taylors Lake in round 16, while Pimpinio will have a tough fight against Noradjuha Quantong.
So Pimpinio's game this weekend is crucial, although the Tigers will take to the court as heavy favourites against the struggling Swifts outfit.
The Baggies have only won three wins on court this season, as the team has had its depth tested.
When Pimpinio and the Swifts last met, the Tigers won 68-30.
Natimuk United vs Taylors Lake
Taylors Lake will head to the Natimuk Showgrounds in round 15 of the HDFNL to take on the Natimuk United Rams.
2023 has been a season of development for both sides, but now both have been mathematically eliminated.
Taylors Lake is coming to the close of its first A grade season in three years and while results have been few and far between, the Lakers have had the fortune of claiming two wins.
The first of which came against the Natimuk United Rams in round six.
That game was close from start to finish, with two goals being the greatest margin at any break.
But, it was the Lakers who emerged with the four competition points.
Harrow Balmoral vs Laharum
The Laharum Demons will take on the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos in round 15 of the HDFNL at Balmoral Recreation Reserve
Coming off a 42 goals win against Rupanyup in round 14, the Demons looked to have stepped its game up as finals near.
Harrow Balmoral is another side going through a year of development in 2023, and while the side is yet to win a game, it recent results have started to show improvement, with games finishing with closer margins than before.
Despite this, league power house Laharum is likely to be too tough of a task for the Southern Roos.
The last time these teams met, Laharum won 92-29.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
