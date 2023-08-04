When Drung farmer Shane Woodhart received a request in the mail asking him if he would consider leasing some of his grazing lands to a solar farm company, it was an easy request to agree to.
"I'm not a hard and fast greenie, but I'm a farmer, and that means I care for the land and its resources, and the thought I could contribute to solar energy was exciting," he said.
Brothers Shane and Darren Woodhardt farm at Drung and Riverside.
However, the Drung property was close to a power station, so geographically, it was an attractive option for the company.
"It was an easy decision, "Mr Woodhart said.
Planning for the 118.8 MWac solar project began in 2017, with construction planned for 2023, operation by 2024, and the potential generation of clean energy to power approximately 55,700 homes through the national electricity market.
ESCO has included the creation of up to approximately 140 jobs during the peak construction period and four permanent jobs to ensure the effective operation of the solar farm and further contractor opportunities in their Community Benefits and Business Opportunities Plan.
The company also believes there will be an increase in local economic activity during construction and operations and a benefit to not-for-profit groups through their commitment to Horsham Rural City Council's Community Grants Program.
ESCO's Horsham Solar Farm is situated on 196 hectares of grazing and cropping lands within Victoria's Western Victoria Renewable Energy Zone, approximately 5 km east of Horsham in Victoria, and will consist of approximately 230,000 panels.
Mr Woodhart's parents began farming on the property in 1972; the two brothers have continued to crop cereal, grain, and graze sheep and have expanded their farming industry with the purchase of the Riverside property, now run by Darren Woodhart.
The solar farm lease on almost 300 acres of Mr Woodhart's farm has a life of 40 years, but the land can still be used for grazing, so there won't be a great deal of interruption to the daily farming practices he said
The leasehold has a financial benefit, with more travel plans already on the horizon.
Read More: Wimmera Libraries wants you to be a friend
"I'll travel more, starting probably next year. Farming is usually a year-to-year operation financially, so the lease had made it a little easier to get away from time to time," he said.
Life has not always been smooth sailing for the second-generation farmer; in 2009, Mr Woodhart worked at the Horsham Aerodrome, filling ground and air tankers to fight the fire heading for Drung.
Cousins of Mr Woodhart, worked on the fire truck on the fire site and delivered the news to him, but it wasn't until he was allowed back on his property that he fully realised the devastation to his property.
While keeping air and ground fire crews topped up, the fire had wiped out his home, possessions, sheds, farming tools, and equipment.
"My place and others were in the direct fire path," he said.
Mr Woodhart scene the scene he met when returning home, was devastating.
"It's not really something you can describe," he said.
"The heat was unbelievable; the ground was so hot I couldn't even walk on it or through the remains," he said.
"I moved back in with my parents, who were still living then, and began to rebuild."
It took about 18 months to rebuild the house, and even though the property was insured, there have been times when he had to remind himself that he no longer had certain items.
"Apart from rebuilding, it took several years to come to terms with the loss and the changes that come with such an event," he said.
In the 2011 flood, his property was once again affected, but apart from being cut off from it, there was little damage.
"The flood was in February, and we'd finished harvest, so there was only stubble left in the paddocks.," he said.
The environmental aspect of the solar farm, its effects on climate change, and the future of global resources attracted him to support the solar farm, and he is pleased to say the feedback he has received from people, in general, has been positive.
Work on the solar installation on the Woodhart and neighboring properties is in the early stages but is expected to be in full swing by the end of 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.