Highway patrol officers have expressed concerns over the number of mid-range leadfoots detected during a 24-hour blitz.
Operation West Connect saw the largest group of speeding drivers not just over the limit, but a very obvious 10-to-25kmh over.
Police across western Victoria joined forces on Thursday, July 27, hitting major arterials stretching from Horsham to Ballarat, Geelong, Warrnambool, Mildura and Bendigo.
In the Northern Grampians and Horsham police service area, 17 drivers were pulled over for travelling 10-25km/h over the limit.
Overall, 52 of the 93 offences recorded were for speeding drivers within the speed range.
Four drivers were detected in the 1-10km/h category in the PSA - which also include the Horsham and Ararat rural city councils, and West Wimmera, Yarriambiack, Hindmarsh and Northern Grampians shires.
One local driver was caught for driving more than 25km/h than the speed limit.
Operation lead, Acting Senior Sergeant Craig Kelso, said "people just don't get it".
"The number of speeding motorists is quite alarming - especially the speeds they were driving at," he said.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
