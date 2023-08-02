The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Operation West Connect nabs 93 speeding drivers in one day

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
August 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Operation West Connect recorded 52 drivers travelling 10-12km/h above the speed limit, including 17 in the Wimmera. File picture
Operation West Connect recorded 52 drivers travelling 10-12km/h above the speed limit, including 17 in the Wimmera. File picture

Highway patrol officers have expressed concerns over the number of mid-range leadfoots detected during a 24-hour blitz.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.