The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

$2.8 million Victorian government investment boost Wimmera tourism

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated August 4 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Albacutya Silo Art project could see a boost in tourism following a $2.8 million funding boost from the Victoria government. Picture supplied
The Albacutya Silo Art project could see a boost in tourism following a $2.8 million funding boost from the Victoria government. Picture supplied

After several state-funded accommodation projects were completed, more visitors are expected to flock to the Wimmera.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.