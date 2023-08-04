After several state-funded accommodation projects were completed, more visitors are expected to flock to the Wimmera.
Minister for Regional Development Harriet Shing today officially announced the accommodation is complete and ready for booking, made possible by the Victorian Government's $2.8 million investment across five local government areas in the region.
Overall, the funding assisted 14 caravan parks to upgrade facilities of building accommodation in the Horsham, Hindmarsh, West Wimmera, Yarriambiack and Northern Grampians municipalities.
The Minister said she saw rapt that tourists could stay longer and tour the region.
"I'm delighted to see this project complete as it will provide even more options for visitors to stay with upgraded caravan parks, cabins and accommodation," Ms Shing said.
"The Wimmera Southern Mallee is an iconic part of regional Victoria and thanks to this project there will be even more places for people to enjoy a weekend getaway."
The $2.8 million funded six new two-bedroom units at Dimboola, Jeparit, Nhill and Rainbow, offering affordable and accessible accommodation options, with the self-contained units designed for people of all abilities.
At Brimbank Caravan Park, upgrades included the installation of eight new powered sites, solar battery upgrades and refurbishing shared amenities across the park while visitors at Minyip Rest will enjoy new landscaping and four additional caravan sites.
In the Northern Grampians, St Arnaud Caravan Park has been upgraded to now feature internal roads, electric and plumbing outlets - making it easier and more accessible for visitors.
These new upgrades will bring more visitors to regional towns across the Wimmera Southern Mallee - boosting local tourism at sites including the Silo Art Trail.
The Labor Government is also supporting the Silo Art Trail to grow through projects like the Albacutya Silo Art project near Rainbow and the Arkona Silo project near Dimboola.
These artworks share the stories behind Victoria's small regional towns, paying homage to key figures in the community.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
