Alan Thorpe gears up for second walk from Ballarat to Adelaide

By Alex Dalziel
Updated August 2 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 3:00pm
An army of like-minded businesses and community members are getting behind charity walker Alan "The Walking Bogan" Thorpe, as he makes his second attempt to walk from Ballarat to Adelaide for mental health awareness.

