Mitch Creek has returned to Horsham for the first time since 2020.
The 31-year-old forward recently returned from Puerto Rico, where he helped Mets de Guaynabo to the semi-finals of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional.
"It's the first time in three years for me. When the seasons are back to back like they are, you don't really get many chances [to come back]," Creek said.
The current South East Melbourne Phoenix forward arrived in Horsham on Friday, July 28, and spent time with Holy Trinity Lutheran College students.
Creek later held a clinic for children eight years and older at Horsham Basketball Stadium.
On Sunday, July 30, Creek returned to his old stomping ground and ran another three clinics.
"It's great to come back; it's nice to actually come back and do sessions where you're trying to develop the kids. When it's in a camp environment, it is just a little different," Creek said.
"When it's singular sessions, it's more about understanding what is going to make them as good as they can be as quickly as possible without taking shortcuts.
"That's why we try to give them three or four really good things for each skill and discipline to create confidence with themselves."
Off the court, Creek has enjoyed catching up with family and close friends and showing his partner around Horsham for the first time.
"I want to try and come down and see them as much as possible, but it just becomes too hard with the commitments back home", Creek said.
"It was great to show her how great Horsham really is."
After some time off, Creek returned to Melbourne for pre-season training with the Phoenix for the 2023-24 NBL season.
"I've taken 10 days off now, then basically just start pre-season next week," Creek said.
Creek enters his sixth season with the Phoenix after they entered the competition for the 2018-19 season.
"I think we've taken a lot of good things from it. There's a lot of things we can continue to improve on. But for me, it's just about continuing to get better every day and to help those around me get better," Creek said.
"My job is to win. But at the same time, you got to enjoy what you can, and you got to try and help and touch as many people's lives as you can in a positive way."
South East Melbourne Phoenix gets its 2023-24 NBL season underway against rivals Melbourne United on Thursday, September 28.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.