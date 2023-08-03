Four members of the Horsham Swimming Club have hit the road to compete in the Victorian Country Short Course Championships in Wangaratta.
The short course event is run in a 25-metre pool and is set to be held on the weekend of Sunday, August 13.
Flynn Dodson, Matthew Ellis, Chase Briggs and Charlotte Matuschka will represent the Horsham Sharks at the event.
Competitors had to post times within a set target to qualify for the event, with many athletes qualifying for multiple events.
Flynn Dodson, 11, has qualified for the 50-metre freestyle and breaststroke events, as well as the 100-metre freestyle.
Matthew Ellis, 17, will compete in the 100-metre breaststroke and the 100-metre individual medley.
Chase Briggs, 15, has qualified for the 100-metre backstroke and breaststroke, the 200-metre breaststroke and the 100m individual medley.
And, Charlotte Matuschka, 13, will race the 100-metre freestyle.
When asked how many Horsham Swimmers usually get sent to the country championships, Horsham Swimming Club vice president, Jen Briggs said every year is different.
"Usually it's it's just a handful," She said.
"Having said that our clubs size is increasing, so hopefully in the next couple of years, we'll have more and more kids that are getting times.
"And, There were a lot that didn't qualify that were super close, so next year, hopefully they'll get over the line."
In 2022, The Horsham Swimming Club sent seven athletes to Ballart for the short course championships to compete in 32 events.
The Sharks' highest placing last year was seventh, earned by Tom Urquhart in the 14 to 15 year old's 200-metre freestyle event, and Deacon Briggs in the 18 and over 50-metre breaststroke.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
