Thomas Berry will reunite with his band of brothers to honour the 10th anniversary of his mother, Jedda's passing from breast cancer.
On Saturday, November 11, 2023, Thomas will join Jarrod and Joel Berry, Ben Lakin, and Will Robertson for the 'Marathon for Mum' to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Network Australia.
With the route not set, Berry plans to start on the Western Highway and finish at one of the sporting ovals in Horsham.
"We have always planned on doing something for the 10-year anniversary of Mum's passing," Berry said.
"Even though only three of us are brothers, those two boys [Ben and Will] are as close to Mum as anything."
The Marathon for Mum is the second event to raise funds for the BCNA.
In 2018, a head shave was held at Horsham Basketball Stadium, where $60,000 was raised.
"The Horsham community got behind it, and we ended up raising about $60,000. That was a pretty special time in our lives," Berry said.
This time, they were going to take on something different, and that is where the idea for the marathon got bought up.
"That's something [the marathon] that's going to be challenging as well for us. And we're quite excited to take on the challenge and push ourselves and then make a day of it," Berry said.
Clothing brand LSKD will sponsor the event as the official apparel partner.
"We've been really lucky to have LSKD jump on board. Jarrod and I are pretty heavily involved with them, and they've really opened their arms up to the other three boys and jumped on board," Berry said.
"Hopefully, they're going to drop a breast cancer line which they do every year. That aligns with what we do as well, which is going to be pretty special," Berry said.
Berry looks forward to having the Horsham community join them in the final stages of the marathon.
"Nothing's been confirmed, but we're hopeful of having people finish the run with us and get some pretty cool and memorable shots of the community behind us."
After the marathon has been completed, the event will move to the Exchange Hotel, where live music and the stories of Jedda will continue to be told.
"It's all about bringing the community back together and the people that Mum touched and the people who have touched our lives throughout the 10 years," Berry said.
"Hopefully, we can raise as much money as possible for a great cause."
