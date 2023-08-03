Dunkeld
Sunday
Immerse yourself in the wonderful world of resin art at this hands-on workshop in Dunkeld. As you learn all about this fun medium, you'll be creating a vibrant design or ocean design on a wooden serving board - approx 30 cm PLUS a matching wine glass Coaster. Tickets are $140. Visit Eventbrite for more information.
Hamilton
August 6-7
Sheepvention returns for 2023 on Sunday, August 6, and Monday, August 7. Enjoy two action-packed days of Western Victoria's biggest Sheep and Agricultural field days, attracting more than 500 traders and 25,000 patrons.
Horsham
August 11
Arj Barker is arguably Australia's favourite American comedian. His stand-up is both insightful and pointed, like a mind-reading thumb tack, if there were one of those. For tickets and information, visit www.horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/the-best-of-arj-barker-power-hour.
Ararat
August 12
After four years of performing at sold out shows across the country, soprano and tenor powerhouse legends Marina Prior and David Hobson embark on their Encore Tour, 'The 2 Of Us'. With brand new songs, back-stage and life stories, as well as the classics from their vast repertoire.
Ararat
August 13
The Ararat Market is held every second Sunday of each month at the Alexandra Hall and grounds from 9am - 1pm. New Stallholders are welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/araratmarketvic for more information.
Stawell
August 20
Enjoy a few drinks and learn how to make your own candles. Tickets are $60 and include black matte candle jar (with rose gold lid) to take home, full candle making from start to finish. Choose from around 4 fragrances. Plus 2 tickets for drinks and a little mini gift hamper with heaps of goodies!
Ararat
September 11
The Rhythms of Ireland, returns to Australia in 2023 bringing their worldwide 15 Year Anniversary Tour, choreographed by two time world Irish dance champion Michael Donnellan. The show will captivate audiences with heart pounding music, spectacular dance routines and vibrant costumes. Visit https://www.ararattownhall.com.au/event/rhythms-of-ireland.
Willaura
October 7
Mark your calendars for the arrival of Finucane & Smith's Travelling Dance Hall at the Willaura Memorial Hall.
