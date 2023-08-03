A group of disaffected Victorian Farmers Federation members have announced they are now only pushing for the removal of the organisation's president and vice-president, rather than the entire board and executive.
The group is seeking the requisite number of signatures to call an extraordinary general meeting, under section 249D of the Corporations Act, to remove Emma Germano and Danyel Cucinotta from their positions.
The calls are headed by three former Grains Group presidents, Andrew Weidemann, Rupanyup, Brett Hosking, Quambatook, and Ash Fraser, Rutherglen.
At that meeting, four resolutions will be put forward, including to replace the president with former Nationals MP for Rodney Paul Weller, and install south-west livestock producer Georgina Gubbins as vice-president.
"We see these as interim positions until we have a full election, once things settle, but obviously we have to be successful in our push," Mr Weidemann said.
"In terms of the resolutions there have been resignations of three directors, but the commodities themselves will sort out the two remaining directors."
It follows an earlier push to call an EGM to spill the entire board and executive.
The remaining farmer representative directors, apart from Ms Germano and Ms Cucinotta, are Craig Dwyer, Bullaharre (dairy), and Nathan Free, Swan Hill (horticulture).
"We don't recognise the new director they supposedly appointed because it is not under the constitution," Mr Weidemann said.
He said it was not a personal matter, although Ms Germano appeared to have been a "lightning rod" for much of the dissatisfaction with the VFF leadership.
"At the end of the day it is the leadership team, we have said that from the start," he said.
"We want to put in place a new board and a group that can actually work as a team, because what we have seen is the team has not been able to work together at a board level.
"It's structural, it's about putting another team in place to try and lead the organisaition."
Mr Weidemann said he was speaking with members at the Mallee Machinery Field Days at Speed.
"Quite clearly nobody can believe what they have tried to do, because it is not written in our constitution," he said.
"It doesn't seem right."
Ms Germano has been contacted for comment.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
