The Adjudicator's Assistant | A Mum's World

Isn't it strange how experiences that you are dreading, sometimes turn out to be the most rewarding?
Having volunteered to help with the fabulous Wimmera Music Eisteddfod last weekend (my daughter was competing in a choir) I spent weeks feeling vaguely anxious about the day.
I wasn't worried about my baby girl's performance at all, it was mine that had me holding my breath.
What if I wasn't any good at my allocated roles and messed the whole day up for the organising committee and all the competitors?
I don't think I had any definite ideas about how my input would bring the whole event crashing down around my ears, just a kind of foggy feeling of impending doom.
When the day arrived, my misty emotions were swiftly blown away by the friendly faces around me.
Working alongside other volunteers is always the best fun! In no time at all I had my hot spot tethered to a cube and an iPad to sell tickets and programs, helping welcome family and friends to support their loved ones.
Little did I know that while relishing being Host, I was about to have a whole lot more entertainment when I took my seat as the Adjudicator's Assistant.
Do you remember that courtroom scene in the iconic Australian movie 'The Castle' when the inept legal entrepreneur sits beside the brilliant Queen's Counsel (played by Bud Tingwell) and provides no assistance whatsoever apart from passing a note asking, "Drink of water?"
That was me for the first ten minutes as my mind went blank in a panic.
After the first composer's section though, I was shuffling sheet music like a pro, getting my adjudicator a cup of tea, enjoying a front row seat to some magnificent music and discussing the presentations with someone who actually knew what she was talking about!
From tiny tots in bow ties to teenagers tense with concentration, every performer turned on a wonderful show.
All those hours of practise paid off and I could not help but appreciate the positive feedback and encouragement the adjudicator gave every musician.
The families who had invested so intentionally in the beautiful music deserved a trophy each, although I'm sure their real reward is their homes filled with glorious sound.
