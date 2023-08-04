Homelessness is rising in the Wimmera, and support agencies are being stretched for resources to support those in need. There will be events at Horsham, Stawell and Ararat.
"Homelessness is not always visible," Community External Relations advisor Cameron Tait said,
There are more people doing it tough, and our organisation saw 772 new people register for homelessness support in the past 12 months who had never reached out for help from us before.
"We've never seen so many people experiencing homelessness," Mr Tait said.
This year's Homelessness Week theme is: "It's time to end homelessness" because we can end this for our community with enough support.
As part of this year's Homelessness Week, there will be events across the Wimmera from Monday, August 7 to Sunday, August 13
Uniting Wimmera will be cooking up a storm in Horsham on Monday, August 7, between 12noon and 2pm at 9 Roberts Avenue and on Wednesday, August 9, between 12 -2 pm at Stawell Neighbourhood House, 42 Sloane Street, Stawell.
A community event will feature music from PARSO and Friends on Friday, 11 August, between 11am and 1pm outside Ararat Bendigo Bank, 144 Barkly Street, Ararat,
Uniting Vic.Tas Senior Manager Homelessness Adam Liversage said more people from all walks of life were now struggling to find a home, at risk of losing their home or without a home.
"More people are doing it tough, not knowing where they will shelter from one day to another or where they will get their next meal," Mr Liversage said.
"Demand for homelessness and housing support here in the Wimmera is higher than ever. The high cost of living, including rent, is pushing more people, even working people into homelessness.
"We've never seen so many people come through our doors who are experiencing homelessness.
"There were 772 new people who we had never seen before presented to our homelessness entry point looking for housing support between July last year and June this year. These are people who had never before reached out for help.
"Homelessness is not inevitable. With enough social and affordable homes and the right support, everyone in the community can be permanently housed."
