The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Homelessness is on the rise in Wimmera but we can help end it together.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated August 6 2023 - 9:07pm, first published August 4 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homelessness is on the rise in the Wimmera. File Picture
Homelessness is on the rise in the Wimmera. File Picture

Homelessness is rising in the Wimmera, and support agencies are being stretched for resources to support those in need. There will be events at Horsham, Stawell and Ararat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.