Jason Westley returns for Pimpinio's do-or-die | HDFNL team list R15

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated August 4 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:00pm
Jason Westley leads the Pimpinio Tigers onto the field at Rainbow Recreation Reserve in round 11 of the HDFNL on Saturday, July 1.
Jason Westley looks set to return to the Pimpinio Tigers' line-up in round 15 of the Horsham District Football and Netball League on Saturday, August 5.

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

