Jason Westley looks set to return to the Pimpinio Tigers' line-up in round 15 of the Horsham District Football and Netball League on Saturday, August 5.
The Tiger's star rover's inclusion is among four changes the Tigers have made ahead of its must-win clash with the Swifts.
Under-17 standouts, Thomas Baker and Tyler Filcock are among the players to miss this week's list.
Thomas Cairns and Benjamin Leong come into the Swifts 22-man team list for round 15, while young guns Austin Giusa and Tarquin Young have missed the list.
Jeparit Rainbow has made seven changes to its side, including several of the side's strongest players retuning to its list.
Northern Territory Football League recruits Nicholas Yarran, Bradley Stokes and Braxton Ah Mat all look set to re-join the side.
The team's forward target and leading goal scorer, Peter Weir is also an inclusion, alongside coach and key midfielder Scott Driscoll, and SANFL player Antonio James.
The Storm's biggest loss is that of William Hutchison who has put in nine best player performances in 2023.
Kaniva Leeor United's deputy vice captain, Liam Vivian returns to the Cougars team list.
He comes in as the side's key defender, pushing Liam Feder to full forward.
Corey Williams joins KLU's back flank, with Jonty Brown pushed up to the wing and Billy King moving into the back pocket.
Kyle Kuchel and Alex Mulraney have been named inclusion on the Cougars interchange.
While Harrow Balmoral welcomes back Nick Pekin to the side, another of the Roo's top performers, and coach, Jai Thompson, comes off the list.
Kalkee has leant on continuity in its line-up, with the side making only one change, Jakob Butcher in for Connor Gould.
The Rupnayup Panthers have named Cam Weston and Jimmy Finnigan to take the place of Max Sudholz and Blake Downer on the sides interchange.
Elliot Kelly has also been named to come into the side, coming into the Panther's back line for Alby Kingston.
Edenhope Apsley make four changes ahead of round 15.
Adam Hood comes into the side, having been named on the Saints' wing.
Clint Rockerbrand has been named to come onto Edenhope Apsley's back flank.
While, Lleyton Robertson and Jordan Baxter have been included on the side's interchange.
Natimuk United's under 17 standout, Archie Sudholz has been named to make his seniors debut in round 15.
Sudholz has been named best player in all of his 11 outing for the Rams junior squad in 2023.
Taylors Lake have named key defender Justin Beugelaar to return for the side, alongside Max Kamstra, who has been named best player in his last five appearances for the Lakers.
Ins: Adam Hood, Clint Rockerbrand, Lleyton Robertson, Jordan Baxter
Outs: David McLeish, Corey Williams, Joshua Robinson, Xander Clausen
Line-up: Lewis Thompson, Ben McIntyre, Jesse Isse, Adam Hood, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rockerbrand, Tim McIntyre, Josh Roman. Daniel Obst, Harrison Evans, Lleyton Robertson, Jordan Baxter, Kane Williams, Declan Robinson, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Jeremy Kealy, Nathan Witherow, Cleve Hughes, Corey Barrett, Jak Ryan
Ins: Nick Pekin, Clinton Robinson
Outs: Jai Thompson, Lachlan Stevenson, George Austin
Line-up: Matt Jones, Nick Pekin, William Plush, Simon Close, Scott Heath, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Noah Hilderbrand, Josh Dawson, Ethan Appleton, Gregory Hamilton, Clinton Robinson, Stuart McFarlane, Anthony Close, Tom Conheady, Callum Hobbs, Tyson Berg, Mitchell Grant, Maddox Blake, Charlie Stewart
Ins: Bradley Stokes, Nicholas Yarran, Peter Weir, Antonio James, Scott Driscoll, Dean Perkins, Braxton Ah Mat
Outs: William Fisher, Lewis Cocks, William Hutchison, Murphy Leach, Jake Parry, Phoenix Oakley, Jordan Leach
Line-up: Bradley Stokes, Nicholas Yarran, Matthew Thomas, Simon Clugston, Lucas Edelsten, Daniel Batson, Thomas Long, Xavier Oakley, Thomas Clarke, Thomas Schumann, Nathan Cocks, Matthew Synoradzki, Ashley Clugston, Antonio James, Justin Cozens, Trent Burgoyne, William Batson, Dean Perkins, Braxton Ah Mat
Ins: Jakob Butcher
Outs: Connor Gould
Line-up: Isaiah Adams, Zavier Hobbs, Louis Papst, Doug Grining, Simon Hobbs, Karl Campbell, Luke Byrne, Aiden Richardson, Ben Lawson, Brodie Pitt, Jacob Harris, Patrick Mills, Jasper Gunn, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Jayden Kuhne, Deacan Campbell, Vincent Macalinga, Matt Nield, Matthew Magee, Ryan Holborn
Ins: Liam Vivian, Kyle Kuchel, Corey Williams, Alex Mulraney
Outs: Joel Wagg, Justin Marra, Jake O'Connor, Daniel White
Line-up: Jeremy Nunan, Liam Vivian, Lucas Cole, Dylan Natt, Billy Shanks, Billy King, Lachie Jones, Liam Feder, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Beau Nunan, Kane Hawker, Charles Hickman, Oliver Hickman, Mason Hein, Kyle Kuchel, Corey Williams, David Willersdorf, Patrick Munn, Corey Natt
Not yet announced
Ins: Kaiden Sudholz, Ben Garwood, Archie Sudholz
Outs: Lachlan Harris, Taj Payne, Cody Maybery
Line-up: Jonathan Lovel, Jarred Combe, Callum Cameron, Todd Stevenson, Kaiden Sudholz, Nathan Koenig, Matthew Lee, Adam Coutts, Jordan Smith, Liam Klowss, Kyah Wilkinson, Josh Pekin, Zachary Smith, Xavier O'Brien, Jesse Wilkinson, Alex Baker, Mitch Riddell, Coby Mines, Kyal Murray, Ben Garwood, Archie Sudholz
Not yet announced
Ins: Jason Westley, Darcy Conlan, Jayden McPhee, Zac Filcock
Outs: Dylan Arnott, Jye Brown, Thomas Baker, Tyler Filcock
Line-up: Corey Quick, Liam Jokobi, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Dylan Avery, Reece McNally, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Brock Hamerston, Jack Baird, Darcy Conlan, Noah Jacobsen, Jayden McPhee, Charlie Gardner, Zac Filcock, Braydon Witney, Dylan Thomas, Frederick Frew, Brayden Webb,
Ins: Cam Weston, Jimmy Finnigan, Elliot Kelly
Outs: Blake Downer, Alby Kingston, Max Sudholz
Line-up: Cam Weston, Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Bill Hansen, Braydon Ison, Jacob Christie, Josh Bolitho, Mitchell Gleeson, Ryan Timmins, Angus Adams, Charlie Taylor, Jordan Weidemann, Ty Maher, Lachlan Weidemann, Joseph Tormey, Jimmy Finnigan, Angus Burns, Elliot Kelly, Christopher Schaper, Scott Niewand, Will Hemley
Ins: Thomas Cairns, Benjamin Leong, Andrew Baker, Mack Padley
Outs: Tarquin Young, Luke Monaghan, Austin Giusa
Line-up: Kobe Lowe, Bourke Nicholls, Thomas Cairns, Benjamin Leong, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martin, Jack Cann, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Andrew Baker, Zak Varley, Mack Padley, Cameron Wickham, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Max MacMahon, Zac Armer, Paul Enriquez, Seth Blake
Ins: Angus Atchison, Max Kamstra, Justin Beugelaar, Beau Monaghan, Adam Hall,
Outs: James Dixon, Mathew Millward, Samuel Kamstra, Simon Lynch, Jake Williams
Line-up: Riley Hall, Ryan Gebert, Matthew White, Trae Martin, Billy Finnigan, Koby Westerland, Angus Atchison, Hunter Campey, Max Kamstra, Connor Healy, Thomas Clugston, Arjai Johnston, Justin Beugelaar, Beau Monaghan, Jake Parfett, Tristan March, Adam Hall, Tristan Rayes, Geordi Astrides, Liam Russell, Kyidon Van Hoof
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
