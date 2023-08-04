The Horsham Saints and Dimboola Roos have some key players return for the mouthwatering round 16 WFNL clash at Coughlin Park on Saturday, August 5.
Saints captain Angus Martin was a late out in its two-point loss to the Burras in round 14, whilst hamstring tightness has kept Daniel Rees out since round 12.
Roos leading goal kicker Sam Gooden returns after he suffered a hamstring injury in the round 13 match against Stawell.
Jack Landt returns from suspension, whilst Dylan Landt continues his travel commitments.
Lachlan Delahunty headlines the Burras' inclusions when Minyip Murtoa welcomes Ararat in round 16.
Delahunty has not been seen in blue, back and white since round eight as he travels between Victoria and Western Australia.
Brazer McKenzie comes out of the side after he made his Seniors debut in round 15.
The Giants have made four changes to its side that the Rats defeated at Alexandra Oval.
Jake Garvey, Liam Price, Kai Sheers and Ben McGee come in for Declan Brown, Dylan Marshman, Jaiden Cook and Daniel Garner.
The Warriors have made a solitary change for its clash with Warrack at North Park.
Tommy Williams replaces James Sclanders in its lineup.
Sclanders has impacted the forward line and ruck in his first year in red and black.
In 10 matches, he has kicked six goals and featured in the best on three occasions.
Not yet announced.
Ins: Jack Landt, Dylan Landt, Sam Godden.
Outs: Scott Polycarpou, Thomas O'Dwyer, Lachlan Mackley.
Lineup: Jonathon Ross, Billy Hayes, Darcy Barber, Thomas Cree, Jackson O'Neill, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Dylan Landt, Ryan Bell, Matthew Rosier, Aisea Raikiwasa, Simon Nuske, Will Barber, Sam Godden, Harper Harradine, Elliot Braithwaite, Darcy Dubois, Hayden Walters, Patrick Lindsey, Dru Pilmore, Will Griffiths.
Ins: Angus Martin, Daniel Rees,
Outs: Tom Butler, James Lang.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Judd Wright, Patrick Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Daniel Rees, Jordy Keyte, Jarrod Garth, Will Brennan, Jackson O'Beirne, Tom Vincent, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Max Bryan, Connor O'Beirne, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Will Tickner, Matthew Brown, Mitch Martin.
Ins: Lachlan Delahunty.
Outs: Brazer McKenzie.
Lineup: Jye Walter, Wilson Mitchell, Jae McGrath, Corey Morgan, Luke Chamberlain, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Charlie Penny, Will Holmes, Logan Petering, Timothy Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Rhys Pidgeon, Tyler Pidgeon, Mitch Johns, Lachlan Delahunty, Luke Fisher, Jordan Delahunty, Warwick Stone, John Delahunty, Charlie Gibson
Not yet announced.
Ins: Jake Garvey, Liam Price, Kai Sheers, Ben McGee.
Outs: Declan Brown, Dylan Marshman, Jaiden Cook, Daniel Garner.
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Oscar Smith, Liam Price, Tyler Lehmann, Angus McSweyn, Tobias Fisher, Lou White, Luke Mahony, Kai Sheers, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Matt Bellinger, Leigh Stewart, Timothy McCormick, Ben McGee, Brayden Carra.
Ins: Tommy Williams.
Outs: James Sclanders.
Lineup: Owen Summers, Jackson Dark, Tom Eckel, Zebb Nield, Sean Mantell, Samuel Jenkinson, Paul Summers, Jakob Salmi, Tom Walker, Aiden Graveson, Sam Williams, Mitch Thorp, Jarrod Stafford, Koby Stewart, Riley Ika, Kyan Mellor, Jack Walker, Jarrod Illig, Jesse Barber, Ethan Marrow, Tommy Williams.
Not yet announced.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
