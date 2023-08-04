Traffic has been disrupted for the second time in 24 hours at the notorious intersection of Bailie and McPherson intersection in Horsham.
Friday, August 4, unconfirmed reports are that an incident with a truck damaged traffic lights.
Traffic lights are not operating at the intersection.
Police are managing the traffic, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Thursday, August 3, there was a two-car single, occupant crash at the same intersection, police spokesperson said no injuries were reported at the time.
The intersection joins onto the Dooen Highway and is also close to the Wimmera Base Hospital.
A Horsham resident who commutes through that intersection daily said he has witnessed crashes there at least once a month.
Future increased industry in the area is expected to impact the already heavy traffic flow through the Horsham CBD instigating renewed calls for a heavy vehicle by-pass.
Pictures by Sheryl Lowe and John Hall.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.