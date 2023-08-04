People just don't get it' says frustrated sergeant

"People just don't get it."
These are the words of frustration from Acting Senior Sergeant Craig Kelso after 93 drivers were caught speeding along the Western Highway on July 27.
Police across western Victoria hitting major arterials stretching from Horsham to Ballarat, Geelong, Warrnambool, Mildura and Bendigo.
Where was the worst section?
You guessed it, the Wimmera police service area.
Overall, 17 drivers were pulled over for travelling 10-25km/h over the limit on the Western Highway, more than Geelong (13), Ballarat, Warrnambool or Mildura (six each).
"The number of speeding motorists is quite alarming - especially the speeds they were driving at," Act Sgt Kelso said.
Community members rightfully say the Western Highway needs to be better.
Anyone who has driven to Ballarat this winter would know the perils of driving in the left-hand lane.
"Why should cars be road worthy when the road isn't car worthy?" is a comment I've heard often in the past five years.
It's right. We should have a highway that's safe to drive on.
But why are so many people putting their lives - and others' lives - at risk by sitting above the speed limit?
Have a great weekend,
Ben Fraser, editor
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
