The Rupanyup Panthers arrived at Kalkee Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 5, ready for a tough and physical contest.
Taking on the third placed Kalkee, the Panthers were prepared to leap into the contest to re establish the side as a finals threat after suffering a big loss to Laharum a week earlier.
The contest was tight in the round 15 encounter, but the Kees were the first team to find an edge.
Without Jedah Huf, young Jarrah Martin proved her A grade credentials as a reliable goal shooter inside the ring.
The Kee's held a tight advantage for the majority of the contest, leading by two goals or less for large chunks of time.
The home side pushed its advantage further in the third quarter, but a fast finish for the Panthers had scores level with one term to go.
When players returned to the court for the fourth quarter, both teams defence became crucial.
The contest through the mid court was intense, several turnovers were earned by both sides.
Scoring was slow, but the Panthers slowly emerged, carving a seven goal lead as the clock ticked down.
With opportunities scarce, Kalkee looked to move the ball fast whenever the side had space, and with a series of goals, the side surged back.
With time ticking down, Kalkee was only one goal behind Rupanyup.
But, the Panthers steadied the ship and held Kalkee off until the final whistle, winning 43-39.
New to Rupanyup, Adelaide exports, Caitlin Rolston and Sophie Killick slotted into the Panthers set up with ease and were named best on court.
Jenna Bywaters and Amelia McRae were named best for Kalkee.
Edenhope Apsley vs Noradjuha Quantong
The Edenhope Apsley Saints have kept in unbeaten run alive, defeating the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers in round 15 of the HDFNL.
The Saints beat the Bombers with 63-26 at Edenhope Recreation Reserve.
Edenhope Apsley's Lavinia Fox was once again a great asset for the Saints inside the ring.
She scored 42 goals while Sarah Burgess and Sacha McDonald each claimed 11.
Fox and defensive star Emily Burgess were named best on court.
Noradjuha Quantong's Shannon Couch was kept quiet by her standards.
Accustomed to passing 40 and sometimes pushing for 50 goals in a game, Couch was kept to just 17.
Noradjuha Quantong's other goals were scored by Georgia Lowe (5) and Ella Netherway (4).
Brooke pay was named the Bombers best, alongside Netherway.
Pimpinio vs Swifts
With a 17 goal win, Pimpinio has maintained its edge over the Jeparit Rainbow Storm in the HDFNL A grade competition.
Pimpinio hosted the Swifts in round 15 of the HDFNL and took control in the first quarter.
The Tigers led by seven goals at the first break.
The Swifts kept the game tighter through the second and third quarters, but the Tigers slowly added to its advantage, holding a 10 goal advantage at three quarter time.
After winning the final quarter by seven goals, Pimpinio won the game 66-49.
Tahnee Brown and Tahlia Thompson were named the Tigers best, while Molly Orr and Edwina Flackmore were the best of the Swifts.
Harrow Balmoral vs Laharum
The Laharum Demons went into the side's round 15 clash as the heavy favourites, and few would have been surprised when the side ran out to a 54 goal win.
Laharum achieved four quarters of dominance against the Southern Roos who look destined to finish the season without a win other than by forfeit.
The Demons dominance was strongest in the second and third quarter when the side put together 24 and and 25 goal displays respectively.
At the game's end, Laharum held the lead 84-30.
Cailtin Story retuned to the netball court for Laharum and scored 37 goals.
Emalie Iredell and Courtney Taylor were named Laharum's best, while Tara McIntyre and Marli Pymer earned the same for Harrow Balmoral.
Natimuk United vs Taylors Lake
Taylors Lake have come away from the Natimuk showgrounds victorious, having claimed a five goal win against the Natimuk United Rams.
The Lakers claimed the advantage, taking a one goal lead after a tight opening quarter.
That margin grew to three goals in the second quarter and seven in the third.
And, while Natimuk United won the fourth quarter by two goals, it wasn't enough to chase the Lakers down, with Taylors Lake earning its second win over the Rams in 2023.
Tayla Eltze and Kayla Kelm were named as the Lakers best while Ebony Klowss and Olivia Sudholz were the best of the Rams.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
