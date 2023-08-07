The Wimmera Whippets have been crowned champions of the Football Integration Development Associations' Western Conference.
The side claimed a convincing win against South Warrnambool in the grand final of the all abilities football competition on Sunday, August 8.
The Whippets kept the South Warrnambool Hurricanes scoreless through the first quarter.
Wimmera's defence was strong and turned around every offensive push the Hurricanes could put together, While the side built its lead at the other end.
South Warrnambool found its first points in the second quarter with a behind, which was quickly followed up by the side's opening goal.
However, the momentum the Hurricanes found in the moment did not last long as the Whippets surged back into control and continued to build its lead.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.