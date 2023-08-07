The Wimmera Mail-Times
Wimmera Whippets win 2023 FIDA grand final, claim premiership

John Hall
By John Hall
August 7 2023 - 12:00pm
The Wimmera Whippets have been crowned champions of the Football Integration Development Associations' Western Conference.

